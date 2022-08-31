Record promotes exchange between journalistic presenters

Record announced changes to the presentation of Domingo Espetacular and Fala Brasil this Tuesday night (30). After a year and a half, Sergio Aguiar will leave the morning newspaper and will be transferred to the electronic magazine. Eduardo Ribeiro, who shares the presentation of the weekly program alongside Carolina Ferraz, will present the news in the company of Mariana Godoy. The news starts to take effect from September 11.

Hired by Record in June 2019, Sergio Aguiar will be the new presenter of Domingo Espetacular. “Alongside Carolina Ferraz, the journalist forms the new duo of the electronic magazine that every week brings exclusive interviews and special reports on the most different segments, with news about Brazil and the world, in addition to a lot of information on topics such as behavior, beauty , gastronomy and the world of the famous”, detailed Record in a statement sent to Pop TV.

The main news of Record’s mornings, Fala Brasil now has Eduardo Ribeiro and Mariana Godoy. The journalist has worked as a special reporter, occasional presenter of Jornal da Record and has extensive experience with live journalism. “The program gains even more agility, with a more vibrant, dynamic and relaxed news. The main squares will have more space with direct entrances from the streets and newsrooms spread across Brazil”, said the broadcaster.

Fala Brasil will also gain investments in technical resources, such as drones and more mochIlinks – devices that enable live broadcasts from the city’s streets via the internet. “Helicopters, in the capital of São Paulo and other places, bring the hottest information from the cities. In Greater São Paulo, the number of reporters will increase. International correspondents, in strategic points in the world, such as Europe, the United States, Japan, Israel, will have daily entries in the newspaper. The new phase of Fala Brasil includes blocks on sports and weather forecasting. And a special core of investigative materials brings matters that affect the daily life of Brazilians”, concluded Record in an official note about the changes.