Revenue pays 4th batch of IR 2022 refund this Wednesday | Economy

More than 4 million taxpayers will have R$ 6 billion credited this Wednesday regarding the 2022 IR refundBrazil Agency

Published 08/30/2022 12:45 | Updated 08/30/2022 12:55

Rio – This Wednesday, the 31st, the Federal Revenue Service will pay the fourth batch of 2022 Income Tax refunds. The bank credit totaling R$ 6 billion will be made to 4,462,564 taxpayers in the account informed during the declaration. The lot also includes refunds from previous years Of the total amount, BRL 265,909,045.61 will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority status: 7,855 elderly people over 80 years old, 60,575 between 60 and 79 years old, 5,514 people with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 25,854 taxpayers who have a greater source of income linked to teaching.

The list of this batch is completed by 4,362,766 non-priority taxpayers, who delivered the declaration by May 30, 2022.

The consultation can be made on the Federal Revenue website. The taxpayer simply clicks on the My Income Tax field and then Consults Refund. The contributor can also consult through the Meu Imposto de Renda app, available for smartphones on Android and iOS systems. The consultation on the site allows the verification of any pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, such as inclusion in the fine mesh. If one or more inconsistencies are found in the declaration, just send a rectifying declaration and wait for the next batches.

Calendar:

– 1st batch: May 31 (already paid)

– 2nd batch: June 30 (already paid)

– 3rd batch: July 29 (already paid)

– 4th batch: August 31

– 5th batch: September 30