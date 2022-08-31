Review: Rings of Power remembers Lord of the Rings – 08/31/2022 – Illustrated

The arrival of a TV series inspired by the work of JRR Tolkien has worried Middle-earth enthusiasts for years. It’s easy to slip up when recreating a world as complex—and therefore as delicate—as Tolkien’s.

In fact, that’s what happened with the book “The Hobbit”, a brief and fun story that became an ambitious epic trilogy of hours and hours of duration. There, the essence of the text was lost — a satire of medieval genres.

But, judging by the first few episodes of “The Rings of Power,” fans can let their guard down — a little — and admire the seagulls soaring in the skies of Middle-earth. The series lovingly and sensitively reconstructs the universe that has been hallucinating readers and viewers for decades. It’s a well-deserved trip back to Middle-earth, with stops in Valinor and Númenor. It has that magic that seemed lost since 2003, the date of the last film in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

The screenplay for “The Rings of Power” is inspired by the appendices of Tolkien’s books and loose notes. The story takes place thousands of years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings”, but there are intersections between the two plots.

These touchpoints help create a sense of familiarity for those who don’t know the universe in depth. The protagonist, for example, is the elf Galadriel, immortalized by Cate Blanchett in the films and now played by Morfydd Clark.

The Galadriel in the series is younger and more impetuous than the one in “The Lord of the Rings”. She tries to convince the elves that the evil being Sauron — who was portrayed in “The Rings of Power” was not yet a terrible flaming eye — was not destroyed. Dazzled by the years of peace, the elves do not believe her.

The series also shows the depths of Khazad-Dum, who appears in the later trilogy as Moria. There is some beauty in finally seeing the splendor of those caves, which were already abandoned when Frodo and the Fellowship of the Ring passed through an age later.

The thread of the series, moreover, is the creation of the rings of power that are central to the plot of the films. Fans already know the whole story, but this is the first time that it appears in detail, outside of your imagination.

It’s not just the characters and settings that evoke the movie trilogy. The special effects were made by the same companies, in order to maintain aesthetic coherence. The soundtrack is by the same composer, Howard Shore.

Even some of the visual solutions are similar, like the decision to have the camera lens fly over the map of Middle-earth during voiceovers. In theory, it will be easy to make the transition between the last scene of the series and the first of the films.

The two plots likely intertwine in the historic alliance between Men and Elves to defeat Sauron, chronicled in the opening minutes of “The Fellowship of the Ring”, which premiered the trilogy in 2001.

Despite all these comforting similarities, “The Rings of Power” differs from “The Lord of the Rings” in one fundamental way. The series, unlike the film, cast non-white actors in a variety of roles. Middle-earth finally represents the variety of our world.

There was no shortage of detractors when it was announced earlier this year that “The Rings of Power” would feature black characters. The decision to have a dark elf, the character Arondir, played by Ismael Cruz Córdova, was particularly uncomfortable. There were those who insisted that elves must be white to convince the public that they are real. Worth the spoiler here — elves aren’t real.

The series hits the nail on the head in the decision to mirror our real Earth in Tolkien’s Middle-earth. With that, “The Rings of Power” creates a world in which different peoples, whether elves, hobbits or humans, white or black, male or female, can collaborate to defeat Sauron, the incarnation of evil.

With all these qualities, it’s a little disappointing that the series is at risk of being another end-time epic — the same slip-up as the adaptation of “The Hobbit”. Everything is too loud, everything seems about to fall apart. There is little time left to appreciate the fragility of this beautiful magical world.

In the first two episodes, the series shows Galadriel climbing ice walls, defeating a monster, facing giant waves in the sea. He didn’t need so much sweat. One of the simplest things about Tolkien’s text is precisely the control of the hand, the ability to emote even when narrating a sword clashing with another in the dark.

The “Lord of the Rings” trilogy managed to reproduce this gift. It remains to be seen if “The Rings of Power” will repeat the feat.