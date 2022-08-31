Ribeirão will have direct flights to 7 cities in the Northeast in the summer

Azul informed that it will increase the number of flights to the Northeast to meet the high demand during the summer in Brazil; Ribeirão is the city with the most flight options

The airline Azul announced seven new destinations with direct flights to the Brazilian Northeast from Leite Lopes Airport, in Ribeirão Preto, during the high summer season that runs from December 16 to February 11, 2023. From Ribeirão, flights will depart to Fortaleza, João Pessoa, Natal, Salvador, Porto Seguro, Recife and Maceió, on weekends – see the schedules below.

According to the company, Ribeirão Preto will be the city in the interior of São Paulo with the most increments of new routes to meet the high demand at this time of year. In addition to Ribeirão, the cities of Araçatuba, Bauru, Presidente Prudente and São José do Rio Preto will also gain new direct flights to the Northeast.

In total, there will be more than 400 direct flights departing from the interior of São Paulo to the Northeast. The operator explains that the greater offer of flights is due to the increase in sales in Azul Viagens, which grew 60% in the first half of the year, compared to the same period in 2019. When it comes only to Brazilian destinations, the growth reached 70%.

“The interior of São Paulo is one of our main markets, with a lot of engagement and the best share among the outbound markets. Therefore, we are extremely excited and happy with the more than 400 direct flights departing from the interior of São Paulo to destinations in the Northeast. In addition to the various flight options, we will have new routes and exclusive flights to Natal and New Year’s Eve”, says Ricardo Bezerra, Commercial Manager at Azul Viagens