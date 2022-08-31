Rick, Renner’s duo, surprised by saying what he heard from Zezé

Rick received help from Zezé at the beginning of his career

Rick and Renner was one of the most successful country duos in Brazil, but the beginning was not so easy. Early in his career, Rick revealed that he received help from Zezé di Camargo and surprises by telling what he heard from the sertanejo when he met him.

In an interview with journalist André Piunti, on Youtube, the singer, who is also a songwriter, reported that he was going through a very difficult period of money when he had the opportunity to meet Zezé. According to Rick, the meeting with the brother of Lucian happened when he was singing with Renner in an establishment in Brasília.

“When I saw them (Zezé di Camargo and Luciano) entering the room we were in, I stopped singing other people’s stuff and sang only my song. And then he (Zezé) was impressed and said he was going to help me,” Rick said.

After this meeting, the sertanejo said that a lot of time had passed and as nothing happened he decided to go after Zilu’s ex. “One day I found out that he was in Goiânia […] was separated from Renner at that time. I went to Brasília, took the only money I had, so I could go to Goiânia. When I arrived in Goiânia, they told me about Zezé’s hotel … then I went there with a friend”, began the sertanejo.

Rick says that he did not imagine that he would be attended by the singer and believed that Zezé didn’t even remember him anymore, but he was positively surprised. “When I got there I was thinking: “this guy won’t even welcome us, he’s Zezé di Camargo, he won’t even remember me”. But then, my friend went to reception, and asked them to let them know that Rick was downstairs and, to my surprise, Zezé asked me to go up. When I got there I showed Zezé a song”, remembers Rick.

HELP

According to Rick, after showing the song, Wanessa’s father reaffirmed that he would help him, at first, with money. “He said: ‘you can get X at this publishing house here, with this guy…you can go there and get the money’.

However, despite being experiencing financial difficulties at the time, Rick asked the countryman to help him record an album. Zezé, then, would have agreed with Rick and even gave him money to return home.