Rings of Power and other Prime Video debuts in September; check out

Prime Video released today (30) the list of novelties that arrive in the platform’s catalog during the month of September. Among the main highlights, there is the anticipated adaptation of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerthe second season of September morningsthe remake of Good night mom with Naomi Wattsthe documentary about the actor Armie Hammer and the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

In addition, films like Top Gun: Maverick, the black phone, DC League of Super Pets and The beast enter for lease at the Prime Video store. See the dates and list of all September premieres:

All for Her — (1/09)

Fatal Following — (1/09)

Missing and Alone — (1/09)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — (2/09)

Fight/Risk — (9/09)

Secrets of the Past — (9/09)

Licorice Pizza — (10/09)

Save yourself Who Can! — (09/15)

The climb — (09/15)

A Detective Case — (09/15)

Goodnight Mommy — (09/16)

A Private Matter — (09/16)

September mornings — (23/09)

How to Survive Among Siblings — (28/09)

The Exorcism of My Best Friend — (30/09)

Explosive Conspiracy — (30/09)

Prime Video Store

Prime Video Channels

House of Hammer: Family Secretson Discovery+ — (2/09)

Double Dose Challengeon Discovery+ — (10/09)

The Serpent Queenon Starzplai — (11/09)

honor societyon Paramount+ — (16/09)

The Handmaid’s Taleon Paramount+ — (18/09)

Dropped and peeled – The Tribe, on Discovery+ — (25/09)

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.