Rio records second death caused by new smallpox in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro recorded the first death caused by the new smallpox, also known as monkeypox, this Monday (29). This is the second case in Brazil within a month.

According to the State Health Department (SES), the 33-year-old patient was hospitalized at Hospital Ferreira Machado, in Campos dos Goytacazes. The man had comorbidities and low immunity, which worsened the condition and took him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The Ministry of Health has already been notified and confirmed the death.

The case was also confirmed by the Ministry of Health. According to the folder, the man was “immunosuppressed, transplanted in 2020” and these conditions “would have worsened with the diagnosis of monkeypox”.

The first death recorded in the country was on July 28, in Minas Gerais. According to the State Health Department, a 41-year-old man from Uberlândia (MG) died in a hospital in Belo Horizonte.

In RJ there are already 611 confirmed cases of monkeypox. Another 474 suspected cases are still under investigation. The secretariat also reported that people who had contact with the patient who died are being monitored, but have not yet shown symptoms.

“Since the first suspected case registered in the state, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of the SES has been monitoring cases daily, in partnership with the reference laboratories of Fiocruz and UFRJ and the municipal health departments”, says the note.

The latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health reported that 4,499 cases of the disease have already been recorded in the country. São Paulo (2,788), Rio de Janeiro (578), Minas Gerais (253), Distrito Federal (168), Goiás (189) are the five states with the most records.

ANVISA AUTHORIZES FIOCRUZ TESTS

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized this Monday two types of molecular tests to identify smallpox in monkeys. The decision is “immediate and emergency” for the kits of the Bio-Manguinhos unit, from Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz).

The authorization occurs after a joint request by the Health Surveillance Secretariat, which is part of the Ministry of Health, and the Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz Institute.

The agency pointed out that the tests “are still being analyzed for registration approval” and that “to date, there is no commercial diagnostic test with an approved registration at Anvisa”.

Among the factors that led to the decision to carry out the tests, on an emergency basis, are “the current emergency epidemiological situation of monkeypox infection in Brazil”, limited response by laboratories, disease monitoring strategies and “the risk associated with delay in diagnosis regarding the spread of the disease in the country”.

On Friday, the 26th, Anvisa approved the exemption from registration for the Ministry of Health to import and use the Jynneos/Imvanex vaccine against monkeypox in Brazil. The agency also gave the same authorization for the drug Tecovirimat, used to treat the disease.

HOW IS THE TRANSMISSION AND WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF ‘MONKEYPOX’?

The Ministry of Health launched on the 22nd an awareness campaign about the disease, informing the population about the transmission, contagion, symptoms and prevention of “monkeypox”.

Below are the most common symptoms of the disease:

– Fever;

– Strong headache;

– Swelling in the lymph nodes (popularly known as “ingua”);

– Back pain;

– Muscle aches;

– Intense lack of energy.

Transmission occurs, in most cases, through physical skin-to-skin contact with lesions, or body fluids, but it can also occur through objects contaminated by an infected person. It is important to remember that the disease affects everyone, regardless of sexuality, age or race.