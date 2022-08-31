Rival: Possible lineup of Guarani against Vasco

Vasco’s opponent in this Wednesday night’s game, at 7 pm, in São Januário, Guarani is in a very complicated situation in the Brazilian Championship Series B table. Despite having beaten Tombense 2-1, in Campinas, in the last round, Bugre is the runner-up in the competition, with only 26 points, and is still in the fight to try to escape the relegation zone.

For the match with the Cariocas, an absence is confirmed: the midfielder Rodrigo Andrade received the third yellow card in the Princess Golden Earring, will serve suspension and did not even travel to Rio de Janeiro. On the other hand, the Colombian Richard Rios, sent off in the derby against Ponte Preta and out of the confrontation against the miners, returns and is normally at the disposal of coach Mozart. Besides him, Madison and Eduardo Person can join the team.

There are also doubts regarding players who are in the medical department, cases of Nicolas Careca, Diogo Mateus and Jenison, athletes who should not yet be able to play. Edson Carioca and Leandro Vilela participated in the last activities and will be options for the coach. Author of the first goal of the victory over Tombense, striker Yuri planned the duel with Vasco and said that Guarani knows the adverse environment that he will face in São Januário – all tickets have been sold out since last week.

The probable Guarani who will take the field tomorrow will have Maurício Kozlinski in the goal; Alvariño, João Victor, Derlan and Jamerson; Richard Rios and Leandro Vilela; Edson Guilherme, Isaque and Giovanni Augusto; and Yuri in command of the attack.