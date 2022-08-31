Rock in Rio ‘heats up’ stages with shows by Criolo and Ferrugem | Rock in Rio 2022

The test event of Rock in Rio 2022, this Tuesday (30), gave a “taste” of what the festival will be this year. There will be a seven-day event at Parque dos Atletas, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, starting on Friday (2).

On this day, called “preview”all stages, arenas and toys were working, to simulate what it will be like on festival days.

In a press conference this Tuesday, the festival’s president and vice-president – ​​Roberto and Roberta Medina – and mayor Eduardo Paes presented the City of Rock ready.

1 of 4 Ferrugem rehearsal at Cidade do Rock — Photo: Laura Rocha/g1 Rio Ferrugem rehearsal in the City of Rock — Photo: Laura Rocha/g1 Rio

Live Rock in Rio: g1 will broadcast festival shows

At night, artists rehearsed on stage: the singer Creole performed on the Sunset stage and Rust in the Favela Space.

2 of 4 Criolo on stage at Sunset during the test — Photo: Laura Rocha Criolo on stage at Sunset during the test — Photo: Laura Rocha

In test-event, Criolo promises surprise in presentation at Rock in Rio

For the third year, the event will feature the Game Play Arena. The 29-meter wide stage will host championships and musical attractions, where the audience will be able to play the latest releases on the market.

Also aimed at the enjoyment of visitors, there is the zip line, the Ferris wheel and the roller coaster.

More than 350 people from communities in Rio participated in the preview. They are children and teenagers from various social projects who had never visited the City of Rock.

“It is the realization of a very big dream. We did not imagine that this would happen and that we could provide all this here. We are as happy today with the test event as we were during the festival. But today it is even more special”, said Rene Silva, from Voz das Comunidades.

3 of 4 Test-event heats up the stages of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Laura Rocha/g1 Rio Test event heats up the stages of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Laura Rocha/g1 Rio

At night, to the sound of the Rock in Rio theme song, the light show and classic fireworks lit up the Mundo Stage. The moment marks the closing of each day of the festival.

In total, they will be more than 670 artists and 250 shows. More than 500 hours of music are expected.

The organization of the event esteem generatesr BRL 1.7 billionBesides 28 thousand jobs. This time, 60% of the audience came from other cities or states.

Over the 21 editions, there were more than 10 million visitors.