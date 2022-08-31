Rock in Rio live: g1 will broadcast festival shows | Rock in Rio 2022

The g1 will broadcast live the shows on the Palco Mundo and the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio. G1’s special coverage also features interviews, photos, videos, podcasts and concert reviews.
- Friday, the 2nd, from 2:30 pm
- Every other day from 3pm
- Every day from 5:30 pm
What is the Rock in Rio line-up?
Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Guns N ‘Roses, Coldplay and Green Day are the headliners of Rock in Rio 2022.
O g1 list below all the artists by stage of the event that takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022, at Parque Olímpico, in the West Zone of Rio.
All tickets for the ninth edition of the festival are sold out.
The Mundo Stage had a full schedule, but with Megadeth’s withdrawal, the organization announced Gorija as a replacement on June 2nd.
See the confirmed attractions of Rock in Rio 2022
2nd of September, Friday
Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Dream Theater
- 00:10 – Dream Theater
- 22:20 – Iron Maiden
- 20:10 – Gojira
- 6pm – Sepultura + Brazilian Symphony Orchestra
- 9:15 pm – Bullet For My Valentine
- 7:05 pm – Living Color + Steve Vai
- 16:55 – Metal Allegiance
- 15:30 – Black Panther + Devotees
- 2am – Len Faki
- 0h30 – Renato Ratier Vs Diogo Aciolly
- 11pm – Ananda
- 21:30 – Victoria Engel
- 8pm – Valentina Luz
- 18:30 – Binaryh
- 5pm – Flo Masse vs Craig Ouar
- 4pm – Chang Rodrigues Live
- 20:05 – Gas gangrene
- 17:55 – Affront
- 16:30 – Revenge
- 19:30 – Basement Rats
- 18:30 – Killing Ritual
- 17:30 – Spanking
- 16:30 – Crypt
- 20h – Oitão
- 18:30 – Night
- 4:30 pm – Eminence
- 3pm – Sioux 66
- 4pm – Pedro Mahal + Blues Hole
- 15:30 – Betta
- 3pm – JP Bonfa
Rock Street Mediterranean
- 17:10 – Orquestra Mundana Refugi
- 16:30 – Wallace Oliveira
- 15:15 – Celtic Land
Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Marshmello
- 00:10 – Post Malone
- 10:20 pm – Marshmello
- 8:10pm – Jason Derulo
- 18h – Alok
- 21:15 – Racionais MC’s
- 19:05 – Criolo + Mayra Andrade
- 16:55 – Shaman + Brô MC’s
- 15:30 – Papatinho and L7nnon + MC Hariel and MC Carol
- 03h – Chris Lorenzo
- 01:30 am – Bhaskar
- 00:30 – Malifoo
- 11:30 pm – Carol
- 22:15 – Groove Delight
- 20:45 – Kvsh
- 19:15 – Illusionize
- 6pm – Victor Lou
- 5pm – Alamanac
- 4pm – Fluxzone
- 20:05 – PK invites Don Juan
- 17:55 – Bin
- 16:30 – Azula
- 19:30 – Ceiling
- 18:30 – MC Poze do Rodo invites Bielzin
- 17:30 – Yunk Vino
- 16:30 – Hiosaki
- 15:30 – Ike
- 7:10 pm – Wilson Sideral – Tropical Blues
- 17h – Evil
- 3:20 pm – Rock Street Band
- 4pm – Betta
- 15:30 – JP Bonfa
- 3pm – Pedro Mahal + Blues Hole
Rock Street Mediterranean
- 17:10 – Orquestra Mundana Refugi
- 16:30 – Wallace Oliveira
- 15:15 – Celtic Land
Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Justin Bieber
- 00:10 – Justin Bieber
- 10:20pm – Demi Lovato
- 20:10 – Iza
- 6pm – Jota Quest
- 21:15 – Gilberto Gil with family
- 19:05 – Emicida invites Drik Barbosa, Rael, Priscilla Alcântara and Pastor Henrique Vieira
- 16:55 – Luísa Sonza with Marina Sena
- 15:30 – Matuê
- 2:30 am – Lost Frequencies
- 01h – Liu
- 23:15 – Samhara
- 22:15 – Sickick
- 20:45 – Dubdogz
- 7:15 pm – Cat Dealers
- 6pm – Gabe
- 5pm – Öwnboss
- 16h – Maz
- 20:05 – Funk Orchestra
- 17:55 – Buchecha
- 16:30 – Taylor
- 7:30 pm – Lil Whind (Whindersson Nunes)
- 17:30 – Wc at Beat & Guests Felp22, Hyperanhas and MC TH
- 19:10 – Evandro Mesquita and The Fabulous Tab
- 5pm – Lucy Alves
- 3:20 pm – Fonk’s Gang
- 4pm – JP Bonfa
- 15:30 – Pedro Mahal + Blues Hole
- 15h – Betta
Rock Street Mediterranean
- 17:10 – Orquestra Mundana Refugi
- 16:30 – Wallace Oliveira
- 15:15 – Celtic Land
8th of September, Thursday
Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Guns N’ Roses
- 00:10 – Guns N’ Roses
- 22:20 – Måneskin
- 20:10 – Offspring
- 18h – CPM 22
- 9:15 pm – Jessie J
- 7:05 pm – Corinne Bailey Rae
- 16:55 – Gloria Groove
- 15:30 – Duda Beat
- 02h – Adriatique
- 01h – Zac
- 00h – Sarah Stenzel
- 10:30pm – Ben Bohmer
- 21:30 – Gui Boratto
- 8pm – Du Serena vs Junior C
- 18h30 – Leo January Vs Nepal
- 5pm – Marta Supernova
- 4pm – Nu Olive Oil Live
- 20:55 – Drain
- 17:55 – TH4I invites Lia Clark
- 16:30 – Izzra
- 7:30 pm – Francisco, el Hombre
- 18:30 – The Cricket
- 17:30 – Scatolove
- 4:30 pm – Cali
- 8.30pm – Rock Street Band
- 7:10 pm – Rodrigo Santos
- 5pm – Stormsons
- 4pm – Pedro Mahal + Blues Hole
- 15:30 – Betta
- 3pm – JP Bonfa
Rock Street Mediterranean
- 17:10 – Mariel & Crème de la Crème
- 16:30 – Wallace Oliveira
- 15:15 – Celtic Land
9th of September, Friday
Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Green Day
- 00:10 – Green Day
- 10:20pm – Fall Out Boy
- 8:10pm – Billy Idol
- 18:00 – Initial Capital
- 9:15 pm – Avril Lavigne
- 19:05 – 1985: The tribute
- 16:55 – Jão + guest
- 15:30 – Di Ferrero + Vitor Kley
- 2:30 am – Neelix
- 01:30 am – Blazy
- 00h – Paranormal Attack C
- 10:30 pm – Vegas
- 21:30 – Rica Amaral
- 7pm – Aly & Fila
- 17:30 – Antidot
- 4 pm – Mecca
- 20:05 – MD Boss and Domlaike
- 17:55 – Choice
- 4:30 pm – Marvvila
- 19:30 – Supercombo
- 6:30 pm – Castello Branco
- 17:30 – Sebastianisms
- 16:30 – Number Teddie
- 8.30pm – Rock Street Band
- 7:10 pm – Fernando Badauí
- 5pm – Deia Cassali
- 15:20 – The Lokomotiv
Rock Street Mediterranean
- 17:10 – Mariel & Crème de la Crème
- 16:30 – Wallace Oliveira
- 15:15 – Celtic Land
- 4pm – JP Bonfa
- 15:30 – Betta
- 3pm – Pedro Mahal + Blues Hole
Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Coldplay
- 00:10 – Coldplay
- 10:10 pm – Camila Cabello
- 20:10 – Bastille
- 18h – Djavan
- 9:15 pm – CeeLo Green
- 19:05 – Maria Rita + guest
- 16:55 – Gilsons + Jorge Aragão
- 15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest
- 2:30 am – Kaskade
- 01h – Jetlag
- 11:45 pm – Curol
- 22:30 – Gabriel Boni
- 21:30 – Makj
- 8pm – The Fish House
- 18:30 – Chemical Surf
- 5pm – Bruno Be vs Fancy Inc
- 4pm – Alexiz Bcx
- 20:05 – Ferrugem and Thiaguinho
- 17:55 – Orochi
- 16:30 – El Pavuna
- 19:30 – Young Dionysus
- 18:30 – Departe
- 17:30 – João Napoli invites Ananda
- 16:30 – Macaco
- 8.30pm – Rock Street Band
- All Stars Rock Band with Dinho Ouro Preto, Andreas Kisser, João Barone, PJ and Liminha
- 5pm – Thiago Fragoso
Rock Street Mediterranean
- 17:10 – Mariel & Crème de la Crème
- 16:30 – Wallace Oliveira
- 15:15 – Celtic Land
- 4pm – Pedro Mahal + Blues Hole
- 15:30 – JP Bonfa
- 15h – Betta
Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Dua Lipa
- 00:10 – Dua Lipa
- 10:20 pm – Megan Thee Stallion
- 20:10 – Rita Ora
- 6pm – Ivete Sangalo
- 21:15 – Ludmilla
- 7:05 pm – Macy Gray
- 16:55 – Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares
- 15:30 – Liniker + Luedji Luna
- 02h – Anna
- 00h – Eli Iwasa
- 10:30pm – Blond:Ish
- 9pm – Ella De Vuono
- 7:30 pm – Anabel Englund
- 6pm – Aline Rocha
- 4pm – Mary Olivetti
- 20:05 – Lexa
- 17:55 – Azzy
- 16:30 – Ella Fernandes
- 19:30 – Priscilla Alcantara
- 18:30 – Bianca
- 17:30 – Mariah Nala
- 16:30 – Maya Museum
- 8.30pm – Rock Street Band
- 7:10 pm – Flausino and Sideral sing Cazuza
- 5pm – Di Ferreira
Rock Street Mediterranean
- 17:10 – Mariel & Crème de la Crème
- 16:30 – Wallace Oliveira
- 15:15 – Celtic Land
- 4pm – Pedro Mahal + Blues Hole
- 15:30 – JP Bonfa
- 15h – Betta