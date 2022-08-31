Rueda values ​​Santos’ rapprochement with idols and trusts Neymar’s return

Historically known for projecting several stars for world football, Santos has been working in recent years to reconnect with their idols. In an exclusive interview for Sports GazettePresident Andres Rueda valued this movement.

“One of the first things we did in management was to bring Santos closer to his loved ones. Santos fought with everyone. It wasn’t comfortable. We got closer to Pelé. It couldn’t be different. Our biggest idol. We got closer to Neymar. We had several conversations with Neymar himself and with his father. This is a source of satisfaction for us”, he said.



The relationship between Pele and Santos had been getting colder and colder in recent years. However, the current management is making a point of finding ways to bring the idol back to the club. The actions began during the mandate of José Carlos Peres.

In addition to publications and interactions on social networks, Alvinegro Praiano also promoted, for example, “Minuto 10”. In all of Peixe’s games in Vila Belmiro, images of Pelé are shown on the big screen and the crowd sings a special song for the team’s top scorer.

DREAM OF REPATRIATING NEYMAR

Another idol who has been approaching Santos is Neymar. In recent months, rumors have surfaced that the striker could return to defending Peixe. That’s because he would no longer be in Paris Saint-Germain’s plans for the season. In the midst of this scenario, Rueda got even closer to shirt 10 to try to make a negotiation possible.

The president, by the way, showed confidence when talking about the possibility of the 2011 Libertadores champion returning to Vila Belmiro.

“Now, this rapprochement with Neymar is an obligation for the club to maintain, as with every former athlete and idol. I’m sure (he ends his career at Santos). He promised when he left. to wear the Santos shirt”, he commented.

Recently, even the star’s son, Davi Lucca, visited the premises of Peixe. He posed in the stands of the stadium with a shirt from the alvinegro team. On the back was the number 10 and her father’s name.

Neymar defended Santos from 2009 to 2013. In all, there were 225 commitments and 136 goals for the São Paulo club, in addition to a Libertadores title, one in the Copa do Brasil and three in the Campeonato Paulista. After leaving Peixe, he settled with Barcelona, ​​where he stayed until 2017, when he signed with PSG.

The striker started the current season well at Paris Saint-Germain and has a contract with the French club until June 2025.

The father hasn’t come yet, but the son has been here in the most famous village in the world. Thank you David Lucca! Check back often!

Open doors.

Long live Santos! pic.twitter.com/WXG6cFa8JG — Andres Rueda (@AndresRueda_sfc) August 19, 2022

