Russia’s only 737 MAX operator allowed to return jets to lessors

The only Russian company with 737 MAX jets in the fleet, S7 Airlines, has been authorized to return its two model aircraft to foreign lessors, who own the aircraft, after the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mijaíl Mishustin, signed a decree. of authorization.

A few months ago, the company had asked government authorities to return some of its leased aircraft from non-Russian companies specializing in this type of service. As reported at the time by the airline itself, the request was due to “the lack of certification in Russia and, therefore, the impossibility of its exploitation”.

Russia released the Boeing 737 MAX flights in its territory, as reported in July, but the S7 did not return the jets to operation and the two aircraft of the type remained in storage, reports the Aviacionline website.

On the other hand, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev highlighted the creation of a special commission to approve export licenses for both aircraft. The resolution says: “Authorize Globus (a subsidiary of S7 Airlines) to export goods, in accordance with the annex, from the territory of Russia to Turkey by December 31, 2022“.

The company, which has its main base at Novosibirsk International Airport in Siberia, was the only Russian airline that operated this type of aircraft.

The two Boeing 737 MAX 8 that S7 Airlines will return

Manufacturer serial number (MSN) 43302 and registration number VQ-BGW. The aircraft joined the fleet on October 10, 2018 and has been in storage since April 2019.

Manufacturer serial number (MSN) 44297 and Russian registration VQ-BGV. It joined the fleet on October 25, 2018 and has also been in storage since April 2019.





