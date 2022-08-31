SALARY CAMPAIGN – BANCO DO BRASIL

At a meeting held on the afternoon of this Tuesday (08/30), BB’s negotiators debated with the CONTEC National Negotiating Commission, on the pending clauses in the negotiation agenda, delivered on 06/15/2022, which the parties had agreed to return to debate.

Accepting the suggestion of CONTEC’s union leaders, the following clauses were discussed:

a) CLAUSE 9 ADVANTAGE OF VACATION AND AWARD LICENSE IN FACE OF EXERCISING A TRUST FUNCTION, GRATIFIED FUNCTION, COMMISSION IN TERMINATION OR EXECUTIVE CASH ACTIVITY – which the bank had proposed to exclude from the ACT, alleged that the matter would already be regulated in art. 142, of the CLT, informing that the matter is under internal discussion at the company;

b) CLAUSE 21 – TRANSPORT VALUE – in which we ask for the renewal of clause 19 of the ACT reviewing, with adjustment in paragraph three, in which the company did not agree with our request for registration in § 3 of said clause, with the bank saying that it does not intend to settle the issue of intercity road transport, even because it has an IN that deals with the matter, but is willing to help in the solution of problems of the kind;

c) CLAUSE 51 – EXEMPTION FROM FUNCTION OR COMMISSION IN TERMINATION ARISING FROM ASSESSMENT OF FUNCTIONAL PERFORMANCE – seeking the renewal of clause 48 of the ACT reviewing, with the bank saying that it maintains the intention to reduce to an evaluation cycle, which we understand to be inappropriate , in addition to representing a major setback;

d) CLAUSE 57 – COVID 19 – PANDEMIC AND ENDEMIC, emphasizing the need to negotiate a solution that avoids the discounting of negative hours, an opportunity in which employee representatives suggested a proportional reduction of compensated hours. The employers’ representation informed that, in response to a request from Contec’s desk, they are working with the idea of ​​extending the deadline for settlement of negative hours, stating that there will be no debit in account, relatively to negative hours;

e) CLAUSE 63 – SHARING IN PROFITS AND RESULTS – having the bank stated that the ACT PLR should not have substantial changes and that it will send us the draft of the ACT tomorrow;

f) CLAUSE 64 – FUEL AID – seeking to receive a benefit equivalent to the transport voucher, which can be paid in cash, by colleagues stationed in cities without regular public transport or where the existing transport does not meet the needs of the employee in view of the time of entry and/or exit from the bank, informing the bank that it does not intend to clause the request but that it has options for resolving the issue;

g) CLAUSE 65 – WORK DAYS – PSO DISPLACEMENT – aiming at that the travel time for service determined by the PSO manager, between the employee’s residence and his work station, is computed in the daily working day and that the respective costs are responsibility of the company, to which the bank replied that it does not agree with the computation of travel time within the working day, but that IN 377 deals with the matter and that cases not covered by the IN must be brought to the manager of the company. agency for analysis on a case-by-case basis.

Seeking to continue the debate on the clauses presented to resolve this base date, the parties agreed to return to the negotiating table shortly.

Contec, the Commission Coordinator, Gilberto Antonio Vieira and the following directors were represented: Dejair Besson and Carlos Roberto Lopes Coelho (FEEB-SP/MS), Ivanilson Batista Luz (FEEB GO/TO), Luiz Francisco Cardoso (FEEB-SC) .

Banco do Brasil was represented by its Executive Manager Karine ETCHEPARE WERNZ, its Solutions Manager Paulo César Neto and by colleague Elcio.

National Banking Trading Executive Committee – CEBNN/CONTEC.