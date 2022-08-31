Sampaio Corra X Cruzeiro – Supersports

42
Pimentinha opens on the right inside the area, Mateusinho hits cross and Rafael Cabral catches.
41
Andr Luiz fired in the middle and finishes on top of the mark.
40
Game of the 27th round of Serie B closed: Chapecoense 1×2 Vila Nova.
38
Geovane Jesus makes a cross from the right and Paulo Srgio takes another header.
37
Matheusinho dominates in the middle and kicks over the goal.
36
Pimentinha serves on the right, Mateusinho advances too much and concedes a goal kick.
35
LOST!!! Filipe Machado raises from the left, defense cuts badly and, face to face with the goal, Eduardo Brock finishes over!
34
Filipe Machado takes a corner from the left and Allan takes it from the top.
33
In a rehearsed charge, Filipe Machado plays on the right, Daniel Jnior plays in the area and the defender leaves.
32
Rafael Vila fouls Daniel Jnior from behind in the halftime and is cautioned with the yellow card.
31
Neto Moura serves on the left, Edu advances too much and Matheus Incio makes the defense!
30
With this result, the Serie B leader Cruzeiro is reaching 60 points and opening 13 for Bahia.
29
Game restarts.
27
Stop for hydration.
27
Filipe Machado hits a free-kick too hard and sends it through the bottom line.
26
Rafa Silva is fouled in the midfield and the visiting team has a good chance.
25
A free-kick in the area and Geovane Jesus pulls away from the top.
24
Ferreira stopped with Brock fatal from the right side.
23
All right with the attacker.
22
Edu falls on the lawn, feels it and goes to the reserve bench to receive assistance.
21
Daniel Jnior risks left-handed from the entrance of the area and Matheus Incio claps in the left corner!
20
Lo Tocantins is looking for an individual shot on the left, sharing with the marking the easy leftover for Rafael Cabral.
19
Par takes the lead on the right, Eduardo Brock anticipates and heads back to Rafael Cabral.
18
Pimentinha shoots down the right, invades the area and crosses into Rafael Cabral’s hands.
16
Geovane Jesus crosses low from the right and Paulo Srgio gives a shot away.
15
Pimentinha released on the right, does not dominate and gives in laterally.
14
Par charges a free-kick on the left and Edu heads off the first post.
13
Daniel Jnior gets up at the entrance of the area, Rafael Silva doesn’t arrive and the defense makes the cut.
12
Rafael Vila throws too hard for the big area and the ball is lost by the back line.
11
Pimentinha pulls a counterattack from the right, enters the area, curls up with a tag and misses the round.
10
Shirt 42 recovers without needing care.
9
Geovane Jesus suffers a hard foul on the right and is in pain.
8
Daniel Jnior invades the area from the right, faces the mark, but misses the ball.
7
Rafael Silva tries an individual and unarmed bid in the middle.
6
Rafael Vila doesn’t reach the front pass on the left.
5
Lo Tocantins caught offside on the right.
4
Rafael Silva stopped with a foul near midfield.
3
Lucas Oliveira throws too hard on the right for Geovane Jesus.
two
It was Edu’s 7th goal in Serie B, his 18th in the season.
1
CRUISE GOOOOOOLLL!!! EDU!!! Geovane Jesus crosses from the right in the area, Daniel Jnior kicks and Matheus Incio palms. On the rebound, Bruno Rodrigues fixes in the middle and shirt 99 pushes into the nets!
0
EAT THE! Ball rolling for Sampaio Run and Cruise!
0
Almost everything ready for the start of the game.
0
Athletes profiled for the performance of the national anthem of Brazil.
0
Players from both teams enter the Castle lawn.
0
In the 1st round, Cruzeiro beat Sampaio Corra by 2×0 in Mineiro. Edu and Rafael Silva scored the goals.
0
Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP) commands VAR. Helton Nunes (SC) the assistant and Silvio Eduardo Silva E Silva (MA) the observer.
0
Edina Alves Batista (SP) the referee of the match. Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP) are the assistants.
0
Matheus Polentine, Pedro, Lucas Hiplito, Eloir, Lucas Arajo, Maurcio, Renatinho, Warley, Nadson, Rafael Costa, Wesley and Catatau are the reserves.
0
Sampaio Corra goes to the field with Matheus Incio; Mateusinho, Paulo Srgio, Allan Godi and Par; Andr Luiz, Ferreira and Rafael Vila; Lo Tocantins, Pimentinha and Gabriel Poveda.
0
Bolivia Querida occupies 10th place with 34 points.
0
On the bench are Gabriel Mesquita, Wesley Gasolina, Bidu, Willian Oliveira, Pedro Castro, Pablo Siles, Leo Pais, Lincoln, Henrique Luvannor, Jaj and Rodolfo.
0
Cruzeiro is scheduled with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane Jesus, Neto Moura, Filipe Machado, Daniel Jnior; Bruno Rodrigues, Rafael Silva and Edu.
0
Joo Paulo and Waguininho are recovering from injuries and are embezzled.
0
Undefeated for 9 rounds, Raposa leads Serie B with 57 points, 10 ahead of Bahia.
0
The good weather in the capital of Maranho. Thermometers read 28C at this point.
0
The game will be held at the Castle in So Lus.
0
Hello fans! Today we will follow the duel between Sampaio Corra and Cruzeiro in a match valid for the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.