Sampaio Corra X Cruzeiro – Supersports

  • 42
    1 time

    Pimentinha opens on the right inside the area, Mateusinho hits cross and Rafael Cabral catches.

  • 41
    1 time

    Andr Luiz fired in the middle and finishes on top of the mark.

  • 40
    1 time

    Game of the 27th round of Serie B closed: Chapecoense 1×2 Vila Nova.

  • 38
    1 time

    Geovane Jesus makes a cross from the right and Paulo Srgio takes another header.

  • 37
    1 time

    Matheusinho dominates in the middle and kicks over the goal.

  • 36
    1 time

    Pimentinha serves on the right, Mateusinho advances too much and concedes a goal kick.

  • 35
    1 time

    LOST!!! Filipe Machado raises from the left, defense cuts badly and, face to face with the goal, Eduardo Brock finishes over!

  • 34
    1 time

    Filipe Machado takes a corner from the left and Allan takes it from the top.

  • 33
    1 time

    In a rehearsed charge, Filipe Machado plays on the right, Daniel Jnior plays in the area and the defender leaves.

  • 32
    1 time

    Rafael Vila fouls Daniel Jnior from behind in the halftime and is cautioned with the yellow card.

  • 31
    1 time

    Neto Moura serves on the left, Edu advances too much and Matheus Incio makes the defense!

  • 30
    1 time

    With this result, the Serie B leader Cruzeiro is reaching 60 points and opening 13 for Bahia.

  • 29
    1 time

    Game restarts.

  • 27
    1 time

    Stop for hydration.

  • 27
    1 time

    Filipe Machado hits a free-kick too hard and sends it through the bottom line.

  • 26
    1 time

    Rafa Silva is fouled in the midfield and the visiting team has a good chance.

  • 25
    1 time

    A free-kick in the area and Geovane Jesus pulls away from the top.

  • 24
    1 time

    Ferreira stopped with Brock fatal from the right side.

  • 23
    1 time

    All right with the attacker.

  • 22
    1 time

    Edu falls on the lawn, feels it and goes to the reserve bench to receive assistance.

  • 21
    1 time

    Daniel Jnior risks left-handed from the entrance of the area and Matheus Incio claps in the left corner!

  • 20
    1 time

    Lo Tocantins is looking for an individual shot on the left, sharing with the marking the easy leftover for Rafael Cabral.

  • 19
    1 time

    Par takes the lead on the right, Eduardo Brock anticipates and heads back to Rafael Cabral.

  • 18
    1 time

    Pimentinha shoots down the right, invades the area and crosses into Rafael Cabral’s hands.

  • 16
    1 time

    Geovane Jesus crosses low from the right and Paulo Srgio gives a shot away.

  • 15
    1 time

    Pimentinha released on the right, does not dominate and gives in laterally.

  • 14
    1 time

    Par charges a free-kick on the left and Edu heads off the first post.

  • 13
    1 time

    Daniel Jnior gets up at the entrance of the area, Rafael Silva doesn’t arrive and the defense makes the cut.

  • 12
    1 time

    Rafael Vila throws too hard for the big area and the ball is lost by the back line.

  • 11
    1 time

    Pimentinha pulls a counterattack from the right, enters the area, curls up with a tag and misses the round.

  • 10
    1 time

    Shirt 42 recovers without needing care.

  • 9
    1 time

    Geovane Jesus suffers a hard foul on the right and is in pain.

  • 8
    1 time

    Daniel Jnior invades the area from the right, faces the mark, but misses the ball.

  • 7
    1 time

    Rafael Silva tries an individual and unarmed bid in the middle.

  • 6
    1 time

    Rafael Vila doesn’t reach the front pass on the left.

  • 5
    1 time

    Lo Tocantins caught offside on the right.

  • 4
    1 time

    Rafael Silva stopped with a foul near midfield.

  • 3
    1 time

    Lucas Oliveira throws too hard on the right for Geovane Jesus.

  • two
    1 time

    It was Edu’s 7th goal in Serie B, his 18th in the season.

  • 1
    1 time

    CRUISE GOOOOOOLLL!!! EDU!!! Geovane Jesus crosses from the right in the area, Daniel Jnior kicks and Matheus Incio palms. On the rebound, Bruno Rodrigues fixes in the middle and shirt 99 pushes into the nets!

  • 0
    1 time

    EAT THE! Ball rolling for Sampaio Run and Cruise!

  • 0
    1 time

    Almost everything ready for the start of the game.

  • 0
    1 time

    Athletes profiled for the performance of the national anthem of Brazil.

  • 0
    1 time

    Players from both teams enter the Castle lawn.

  • 0
    1 time

    In the 1st round, Cruzeiro beat Sampaio Corra by 2×0 in Mineiro. Edu and Rafael Silva scored the goals.

  • 0
    1 time

    Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP) commands VAR. Helton Nunes (SC) the assistant and Silvio Eduardo Silva E Silva (MA) the observer.

  • 0
    1 time

    Edina Alves Batista (SP) the referee of the match. Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP) are the assistants.

  • 0
    1 time

    Matheus Polentine, Pedro, Lucas Hiplito, Eloir, Lucas Arajo, Maurcio, Renatinho, Warley, Nadson, Rafael Costa, Wesley and Catatau are the reserves.

  • 0
    1 time

    Sampaio Corra goes to the field with Matheus Incio; Mateusinho, Paulo Srgio, Allan Godi and Par; Andr Luiz, Ferreira and Rafael Vila; Lo Tocantins, Pimentinha and Gabriel Poveda.

  • 0
    1 time

    Bolivia Querida occupies 10th place with 34 points.

  • 0
    1 time

    On the bench are Gabriel Mesquita, Wesley Gasolina, Bidu, Willian Oliveira, Pedro Castro, Pablo Siles, Leo Pais, Lincoln, Henrique Luvannor, Jaj and Rodolfo.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cruzeiro is scheduled with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane Jesus, Neto Moura, Filipe Machado, Daniel Jnior; Bruno Rodrigues, Rafael Silva and Edu.

  • 0
    1 time

    Joo Paulo and Waguininho are recovering from injuries and are embezzled.

  • 0
    1 time

    Undefeated for 9 rounds, Raposa leads Serie B with 57 points, 10 ahead of Bahia.

  • 0
    1 time

    The good weather in the capital of Maranho. Thermometers read 28C at this point.

  • 0
    1 time

    The game will be held at the Castle in So Lus.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Today we will follow the duel between Sampaio Corra and Cruzeiro in a match valid for the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

