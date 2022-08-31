Samsung prepares a draw for 6 smartphones: here’s how to participate

The draw, which will be held and also released by the Federal Revenue, is the result of a partnership between Samsung Members and Snapdragon Insiders.

Last Thursday (25), Samsung announced that it will give away six smartphones in Brazil. The application deadline is September 29 and the result of the draw will be announced in October.

Two Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, two Galaxy A73 5G and two Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be drawn. To participate in the contest held by the company, interested parties must be registered in the Samsung Members community.

It should be noted that the draw, which will be held and also announced by the Federal Revenue, is the result of a partnership between Samsung Members and Snapdragon Insiders. Check below how to compete for the six smartphones!

How to participate in the sweepstakes held by Samsung?

To participate in the draw that will give six Samsung smartphones, it is enough that the interested party:

Download the Samsung Members app from the Galaxy Store or Google Play;

Access the app and click on Benefits;

Click on the promotion banner;

Download the single and individual participation coupon;

Tap the contest link in the Snapdragon Insiders community;

Fill in the fields with CPF, e-mail and Samsung Member code;

Read the sweepstakes rules;

Confirm with the privacy and regulation terms;

Do not forget to press the box requesting participation in the promotion;

Complete the required fields with personal information such as address and phone number.

How does the Samung Members community work?

To join the Samsung Members community, you need to create an account, choose the product you want and register. The benefits are exclusive and involve discounts, giveaways and workshops. Subscribing also gives you access to different content and expert help through quick support.

In addition, at Samsung Members, which serves as a subscriber club for the company’s customers, participants can share experiences, tips and tricks. They also have space to chat about their favorite features.

Image: Karlis Dambrans / Shutterstock.com