Santa Catarina will receive R$ 1 billion in inheritance after legal dispute

Lucas Demathe da Silva, 28, from Santa Catarina, won a legal dispute and inherited the amount of R$ 1 billion. The action took place over five years in Santa Catarina, where he disputed the inheritance with the other five heirs of Eggon da Silva, one of the founders of Weg. The information was disclosed by columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo.

Lucas’ paternity was recognized only after the businessman’s death, in 2015. The cause ended in July this year, through an agreement. Both parties agreed to pay R$1 billion to the young man.

Eggon is one of the three founders of Weg, one of the largest manufacturers of electric motors in the world based in Jaraguá do Sul, in the north of Santa Catarina. The businessman died at the age of 85. Since then, the inventory had not been completed because of the dispute.

