São Paulo will play 10 straight games with at least 30,000 fans at Morumbi for the first time | Sao Paulo

For the first time in its history, São Paulo will play ten consecutive games in its stadium with at least 30,000 fans in the stands.

The brand is guaranteed thanks to the advance sale of tickets for the match against Atlético-GO, on September 8, in the return of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal – the first leg is this Thursday, in Goiânia.

1 of 2 São Paulo fans in a game against Universidad Católica in Morumbi — Photo: Rubens Chiri and Paulo Pinto / saopaulofc.net São Paulo fans in a game against Universidad Católica in Morumbi — Photo: Rubens Chiri and Paulo Pinto / saopaulofc.net

The numbers were boosted by São Paulo’s participation in the knockout stages of the Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana, in addition to games in the Brazilian Championship.

This sequence began with the 4-1 rout over Universidad Católica, from Chile, in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana, with 47,097 fans, in early July. For the same tournament, São Paulo also hosted Ceará, in the quarterfinals, in the game with the largest audience of this series: 52,338.

See below the 10 games of the Sao Paulo with more than 30 thousand fans:

07/07/22 – São Paulo 4 x 1 Universidad Católica, 47,097 fans (South American)

07/17/22 – São Paulo 2 x 2 Fluminense, 47,141 fans (Brazilian)

07/23/22 – São Paulo 3 x 3 Goiás, 39,393 fans (Brazilian)

07/28/22 – São Paulo 1 x 0 America-MG, 51,297 fans (Brazil Cup)

03/08/22 – São Paulo 1 x 0 Ceará, 52,338 fans (South American)

06/08/22 – São Paulo 0 x 2 Flamengo, 45,217 fans (Brazilian)

08/14/22 – São Paulo 3 x 0 Bragantino, 31,358 fans (Brazilian)

08/24/22 – São Paulo 1 x 3 Flamengo, 51,365 fans (Brazil Cup)

08/28/22 – São Paulo 0 x 1 Fortaleza, 30,210 fans (Brazilian)

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The series was close to being ended last Sunday, in the game against Fortaleza, with 30,210 fans.

It is possible that the mark will be expanded after the game against Atlético-GO, despite the bad tricolor campaign in the Brasileiro, since the next home match is the classic against Corinthians, a confrontation that usually attracts more public.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

After that, the next game at Morumbi will be against Avaí, on September 27, for the 28th round of the Brazilian. In the playoffs, after the duel with Atlético-GO, São Paulo will only play at home if they advance to the final of the Copa do Brasil – they have a 3-1 disadvantage in the first leg with Flamengo -, as the Sudamericana is decided in a single final, which this year will be in Córdoba, Argentina.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv