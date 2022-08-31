Scientists discover water-covered exoplanet; Brazilian is in the group

A planet outside Solar system, technically called an exoplanet, covered by water, was recently discovered by a group of 41 astrophysicists who are part of an international research center made up of representatives from several countries, including Brazil. One of those who signed the discovery called TOI-1452b is Professor José-Dias do Nascimento, from the Department of Theoretical and Experimental Physics at Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN). He is also a researcher at the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University in the United States.

The discovery was published in the scientific journal The Astronomical Journal this month (TOI-1452b: SPIRou and TESS Reveal a Super-Earth in a Temperate Orbit Transiting an M4 Dwarf).

Also called “superearth” or “superocean” because of its characteristics, TOI-1452b is 100,000 light-years away from where we live. For astronomer José-Dias do Nascimento, discoveries like these represent an important step in the understanding of cosmic diversity and teach how rare the vital parameters found here on Earth can be. “TOI-1452b is likely a rocky planet like Earth, but its radius, mass and density suggest a different world than our own,” he explains. According to the astronomer, water can account for 22% of its mass, a proportion similar to that of Jupiter’s moons – Ganymede and Callisto – and Saturn’s moons – Titan and Enceladus.

As detailed in the publication of the scientific journal, TOI-1452b has 1.67 times the radius of Earth and an orbit of 11 days around an M dwarf star. The discovery was made possible by SPIRou, a new world hunter instrument that uses light. in the infrared from the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT), installed on the summit of Maunakea Mountain, in Hawaii (USA).

SPIRou (short for InfraRed Spectro Polarimeter) is an astronomical instrument specializing in near-infrared observations and designed to detect and characterize neighboring exoplanetary systems in our Solar System, in addition to observing the birth of stars and planets. Installed on the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT) since early 2018, it has already performed many detections.

José-Dias do Nascimento, researcher at UFRN: “TOI-1452b is still a unique system when studying exoplanets in the transition between super-Earths and mini-Neptunes”. Photograph: personal collection

Sometimes called the “water world”, TOI-1452b is already considered one of the prime targets for future atmospheric characterization with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and for analysis through transmission spectroscopy. The system is located close to the JWST continuous observation zone, which means it can be tracked at virtually any time of the year. “TOI-1452b is still a unique system when studying exoplanets in the transition between super-Earths and mini-Neptunes”, says José-Dias.

The astronomer and the researchers who are part of the Structure, Stellar Evolution and Exoplanets Group (Ge3), coordinated by him at UFRN, study the evolution of stars, their structure and exoplanets. They have been working on the hunt for extrasolar planets, among other topics, and have published several discoveries in recent years. The new find adds to previous ones discovered by the group, such as TOI-257b (HD 19916) and the hot Saturn TOI 197b.

“This is an important discovery for our group at UFRN, as, in just under three years, we are announcing the fourth exoplanet with our participation. The previous one was TOI-257b, which is an example of what we call ‘sub-Saturns’, planets larger than Neptune and smaller than Saturn. Now we are revealing a super-earth. These stars are absent in the architecture of our Solar System, despite being possible”, said José-Dias.

A super-Earth is an extrasolar planet with a mass greater than that of Earth, but substantially less than the mass of the Solar System’s ice giants Uranus and Neptune. They can be made from gas, rock, or a combination of both. They are between twice the size of our star and up to 10 times its mass.

In lessons learned from exoplanets, José-Dias do Nascimento states that the Universe is a peculiar and diverse place, with many types of celestial bodies. “There are sub-Saturns, super-Earths and mini-Neptunes. These do not exist in our backyard, the Solar System, and discoveries like this reveal residual cosmic diversity.”