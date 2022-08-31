See details of this Wednesday’s refund, 31

The Federal Revenue Service is paying this Wednesday (31) the fourth batch of the 2022 Income Tax refund. According to official information, more than 4.4 million Brazilians are eligible to receive the balance as of today. Altogether, it is estimated that the release for this phase has reached the amount of R$ 6 billion.

Of this total, the IRS divided it into groups. R$ 265 billion are allocated to taxpayers who have legal priority. We are talking about 7,855 citizens over 80 years of age, 60,575 between 60 and 79 years old, 5,514 with some degree of physical and/or mental disability, in addition to 25,854 whose main source of income is teaching.

INCOME TAX REFUND 2022 OFFICIAL DATES

1st batch – May 31 (paid)

2nd batch – June 30 (paid)

3rd batch – July 29 (paid)

4th batch – August 31 (paid today)

5th batch – September 30

In addition to this priority group, people who do not fit into any of these cases will also be able to receive. They are non-priority citizens who sent their statements until the last May 30th. The IRS explains that the earlier a citizen sends their documentation, the greater the chances of receiving a refund sooner.

This Wednesday (31), refunds are also being released for people who fell into the fine mesh in previous years, and who later settled their accounts with the tax authorities. These are called residual lots. For these citizens and for everyone else, the consultation has been officially released since last week.

This is the penultimate batch of Income Tax refund this year 2022. The fifth and final round will be released on September 30th. In all cases, regardless of the group and date of receipt, the amount of the Income Tax refund will be adjusted by 3.05% by the Selic, which is the basic interest rate.

FEDERAL REVENUE CONSULTATION: How to make the consultation?

As said, any citizen can make an inquiry to find out if he will receive the refund in this lot, or if he will have to wait a little longer. It is always worth remembering that not everyone who made the declaration can receive a refund.

In any case, the citizen can check whether or not his name is on the list without having to leave his home. One of the ways is to visit the official website of the Internal Revenue Service on the internet. Be sure to check that the address is the official one before entering your details.

There are still other options. The citizen can make the consultation through official applications of the Federal Revenue on the internet. The applications are free and are compatible with Android and iOS phones. If you already have the app on your phone, you should update the system.

INCOME TAX REFUND 2022: How is the refund paid?

According to information from the Federal Revenue, the refund is paid in the accounts that the taxpayers informed at the time of the declaration of the Income Tax. The transfer can also be done through the Pix system.

Declarations that showed some kind of inconsistency will not have the refund released now, and will only be deposited after the citizen corrects the data, or even proves that the declaration sent is in fact correct.

If the individual still has specific questions about their situation, it is important to consult the e-CAC portal. On the platform, it is possible to know the status of your declaration, in addition to finding out if there is any pending or if your declaration has fallen into the fine mesh.