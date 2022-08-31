English band performs this Tuesday (30), starting at 9 pm, at the Eurobike Arena, in the east of the city.

In: Ribeirão Preto newsroom August 29, 2022 · 9:37 pm

See everything about the Iron Maiden show this Tuesday in Ribeirão – Photo: Disclosure

Iron Maiden fans are already on the countdown to the great show of the English band this Tuesday (29), in Ribeirão Preto. The presentation starts at 9 pm, at the Eurobike Arena, at Botafogo Stadium, in the eastern region of the city. Gates open at 5pm.

According to the organization, the stadium gate seven is for entry into the Suites, Lounge, Johnnie Walker, EWZ, Seo Tiberio and Hard Rock cabin sectors. Gates 4, 5, 9 and 10 are for bleachers. Gates 3 and 11 are for Lane and gate 1 for the Premium Lane and PCD (disabled person). The map is available below.

The opening show that starts at 19:45 is by the Swedish band Avatar. Until this Monday night (29) there are still tickets available on the internet.(Click here). The track costs R$ 350 (entire) and cabins from R$ 600 (entire).

The ‘Legacy of The Beast World Tour 22’ tour in Brazil started last Saturday (27) in Curitiba (PR). after Ribeirão (second presentation) Iron still has a show at Rock In Rio, on Friday (2) and Sunday (4), at Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo.