See how many drivers will receive R$ 1 thousand per month

Autonomous trucks across the country have already started to receive the Pix Trucker. In the first round, the transfer value was R$ 2 thousand, in the sum of the July and August installments. The program aims to help the category with subsidies after the constant increases in fuel prices.

Data from the Ministry of Labor and Welfare show that about 600 thousand drivers may receive the benefit in the amount of R$ 1 thousand monthly until the end of the program, in December. But so far, only 190,000 have been awarded.

The numbers are lower than what had been announced in the government’s projections, something around 900 thousand contemplated. The change in the quantity can be attributed to the analysis of Dataprev – a pension technology company responsible for filtering eligible drivers.

Number of Pix Caminhoneiro beneficiaries may rise soon

The federal government closed this Monday, 29, the deadline for carrying out the self-declaration of the profile and registration of activity. Truck drivers were able to carry out the procedure via the Digital Work Card or the Emprega Brasil website.

The process allows those who were left out of the first round to have a new chance to receive the initial R$ 2 thousand retroactively on September 6th.

With this, the forecast is that the initial projection of 600 thousand workers will rise by the end of the year. The self-declaration stage remains open to workers who missed the initial deadline. This will guarantee them the chance to join the social program for the next few months.

But it is important to point out that workers who make the self-declaration from now on will no longer have access to the retroactive values, referring to July and August. If eligible, they will only receive money paid in the month they were selected.

Pix Trucker Payment Calendar

See below the dates and transfer of the 6 installments of the benefit, paid until the end of this year: