see how the game went

Athletico took advantage of Palmeiras’ unusual mistakes and beat São Paulo 1-0 in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal, played tonight (30) in Curitiba.

In addition, the people of Paraná broke a long taboo: Abel Ferreira’s team lost an unbeaten record as a visitor in the tournament that lasted 20 games — and more than three years.

The goal of the match was scored by Alex Santana, who swung Weverton’s nets in the 22nd minute of the 1st half after the visiting defender failed in a cross. Athletico still had midfielder Hugo Moura and coach Felipão expelled in the final stage.

The teams will enter the field again next Tuesday night (6), at Allianz Parque, in a duel that marks one of the finalists of the tournament.

Whoever passes the stage faces Vélez Sarsfield or Flamengo in the big decision of Libertadores, scheduled for October 29 in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

LIVE FROM PALMEIRAS

Best of Athletico: Vitor Roque

The 17-year-old made the life of the Palmeiras defender duo hell. Fast and skillful, Vitor Roque didn’t just act as a “nine shirt” and deconstructed – alongside Vitinho – the São Paulo defensive system, forcing atypical errors on the part of Abel Ferreira’s team.

Best of Palmeiras: Gabriel Menino

The midfielder replaced Danilo and was one of the few people from Palmeiras who managed to attack Bento’s goal. Menino moved a lot and, in the final stage, kicked at least three times from outside the area, forcing the Athletico archer to work.

Worst of Athletico: Hugo Moura

The steering wheel complicated Athletico’s life. In less than ten minutes, Hugo Moura received two yellow cards and missed his team — Felipão, who got angry a little later, was sent off by referee Roberto Tobar.

Worst of Palmeiras: Flaco López

The Uruguayan wasted Palmeiras’ main goal chance in the 1st half after a table with Dudu. Already with the São Paulo disadvantage on the scoreboard, López still had another opportunity in Dudu’s cross, but again he didn’t take advantage of it. He left in the 2nd half and gave way to Wesley.

Chronology: fast start and with scares

Athletico and Palmeiras rejected any initiative about “studies” in the first minutes of the game and, very quickly, launched themselves into the attack.

The first big chance of the game was from Palmeiras and took place at five minutes. After stealing the ball in the attacking field, Flaco López played for Dudu, who triggered the Uruguayan again – free, the striker ended up finishing weakly inside the area.

Athletico responded a minute later, with Alex Santana attempting a bicycle after a cross from the right. The kick did not go close to the rival goal.

It was in the 13th minute, however, that the home team got scared for good. In an individual move, Hugo Moura lined up and crossed into the area. Gustavo Gómez, in an attempt to ward off the danger, almost sent it against his own goal and forced Weverton to palm.

Pedro Henrique and Flaco López fight for the ball in Athletico vs Palmeiras Image: Rodolfo Buhrer/Reuters

Murilo misses, Vitor Roque appears… and Athletico scores

Athletico opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. After Khellven’s cross from the right, defender Murilo took it wrong and allowed the young Vitor Roque, in the fall of the ball, to turn and play for the middle.

Alex Santana, already in the small area, took advantage of another defensive blackout of Palmeiras. He anticipated and, with style, rocked Weverton’s nets, scoring his 1st goal with the shirt of the Paraná team: 1 to 0.

Even with an advantage on the scoreboard, the people of Paraná continued attacking and taking advantage of constant pass errors by Palmeiras, which only reached the opponent’s goal, until the break, in a header out by Flaco López.

Alex Santana, from Athletico, celebrates a goal scored against Palmeiras Image: Heuler Andrey/Getty Images

Palmeiras tests pressure, but Veiga gets hurt

The São Paulo club came back more looted in the final stage and, in the first minute, with Gabriel Menino kicking from outside the area, they attacked Bento’s goal.

Soon after, however, another blow: Raphael Veiga took an entry from behind Hugo Moura and fell with his ankle stuck on the lawn. He tried to return to the pitch after medical attention, but was replaced by Bruno Tabata in a lot of pain.

Shortly after, it was the turn of the late López to make way for Wesley in another intervention by Abel Ferreira.

Hugo Moura and Felipão are expelled

Around the 18th minute of the 2nd half, midfielder Hugo Moura received a yellow card after fouling Bruno Tabata.

The Athletico player was sent off shortly afterwards: he fell after a speed collision and, annoyed, put his hand on the ball to avoid an opponent’s counterattack. Roberto Tobar, referee of the match, applied the red.

At 28 minutes, it was Felipão’s turn to go to the locker room earlier. The experienced coach was irritated by a possible foul by Murilo on Vitor Roque and hurled curses at the referee, who immediately expelled the gaucho.

Felipão, coach of Athletico, is sent off in the match against Palmeiras Image: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

pressure to the end

With one more man on the field, Palmeiras launched the attack, but managed to produce little until the final whistle.

Gabriel Menino, in two long-range shots, and Gustavo Gomez, in a header after a corner, were the most dangerous. Tobar, however, ended the match in the 53rd minute.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC 1 x 0 PALM TREES

Competition: Copa Libertadores (semi-final leg)

Date and time: August 30, 2022 (Tuesday), at 9:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Arena da Baixada (Curitiba)

Referee: Roberto Tobar (CHI)

Assistants: Christian Schiemann (CHI) and Claudio Rios (CHI)

Video Referee (VAR): Juan Lara (CHI)

Yellow cards: Zé Rafael (PAL) and Hugo Moura (ATH)

Red card: Hugo Moura (ATH) and Luiz Felipe Scolari (ATH)

Goal: Alex Santana (22 min of the 1st half)

ATHLETIC: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Fernandinho (Léo Cittadini), Hugo Moura and Alex Santana (Erick); Vitinho (Cuello), Canobbio (Rômulo) and Vitor Roque (Pablo). Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari.

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Murilo, Gustavo Gomez and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael (Atuesta) and Raphael Veiga (Bruno Tabata); Dudu, Rony (Rafael Navarro) and Flaco López (Wesley). Coach: Abel Ferreira.