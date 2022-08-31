See how to check if your phone, cell phone or cable TV bill had ICMS discount | Economy

Some customers of telecommunications companies in Paraná have not yet seen a drop in the value of their invoices, despite the reduction in the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

In the state, the reduction was approved on July 1endorsed by law that limited the collection of ICMS on telecommunications, fuel, electric energy and collective transport to the rate applied to goods in general.

In invoices from five operators analyzed by the g1from July to August, ICMS was reduced from 29% to 18%, as determined by the new law. Even so, the total amounts of the invoices did not go down – in one of the cases, the bill increased.

Check below where to find on your invoice if there was a tax decrease. The step-by-step guide is for customers with accounts at Tim, Claro, Oi, Vivo and Ligga.

invoice date ICMS rate Amount charged from the account

In Tim’s accounts, the ICMS amount is detailed in the “more details of your account” topic.

In Claro’s accounts, the ICMS value is detailed in the “service description” topic.

In Oi’s accounts, the ICMS amount is detailed in the topic “summary of levied taxes”, on the second page of the invoice.

In Vivo accounts, the ICMS amount is described at the bottom of the bill, before the bar code is displayed.

In Ligga accounts, the ICMS amount is described on the second page of the invoice, below the total amount of the bill.

The director of Procon in Paraná, Claudia Silvano, said that operators that indicate a reduction in ICMS and do not reduce the value of the invoice will need to return the value to customers.

“This issue of return is non-negotiable. There was a decrease in the ICMS percentage, therefore, this decrease has to be passed on to the consumer. invoices”.

What experts say

Accounting scientist Paolla Hauser explained that companies that reduced ICMS and did not pass on the discount are making greater profit on marketed operations.

Lawyer Ricardo Seyboth, a specialist in tax law, explained that in the telecommunications market, prices are free. Even so, companies are expected to follow the legislation, applying the reduction to users.

“It is necessary for each one to see in the contract that he signed whether the cost of taxation is segregated, and whether or not this would allow a reduction in the value [da conta]”.

What operators say

THE Tim said that the reduction of the tax burden on telecommunications services is a measure of great importance for consumers and for the sector, but that “its execution imposes systemic and operational adaptations in which TIM has been working since the ICMS reduction was adopted by part of the states”.

He also said that the effects of the adaptation will be applied in phases.

Also according to Tim, “the reduction in bills for postpaid plan customers is being applied by billing cycles and will be finalized by the month of November. Prepaid plan customers already benefit from recharges made since August with the franchise increment”.

The operator highlighted that it will apply compensation to customers for whom it was not possible to apply the reduction immediately on their invoices.

THE clear said that he had undertaken to fully pass on the benefit of the ICMS reduction to clients, but that the “complexity of the necessary systemic adaptations and the different adhesion times of the states demanded a great effort and a transition period, which is close to completion”.

Also according to Claro, customers began to have the tax reduction passed on and, between September and November, they will receive a retroactive discount referring to the period of adjustments in the systems.

THE Hey said that it is fully transferring the ICMS reduction, but that this transfer takes place in the same period as the application of the readjustment of the plans, which is made annually, “according to economic indices linked to the services, as stated in the contracts between the operator and its customers “.

THE Alive said that the reduction of the ICMS tax burden will be passed on to the consumer, and detailed that “the technical development of multiple systems and with plane-to-plane processing began in July, as soon as the first states made the disclosure of the new rates”.

Also according to Vivo, by September, 80% of customers should be impacted with the reduction of amounts in the system, maintaining the processing of the adjustment in the invoice until the limit of the month of November.

The operator also informed that compensation will be made for the amounts referring to the price reduction that could not be done immediately.

THE league said that it reduced the ICMS rate, but still did not give details on how it is working to make the reduction of taxation reflect in discounts on invoices.