see how to check the retroactive on the internet

Millions of Brazilian families were left without income during the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the closure of commerce and consequent loss of jobs. The federal government’s solution was to create the Emergency Aida program that started with monthly installments of R$ 600.

Read more: PIS/Pasep 2022-2023 Calendar released? Find out who will receive the new salary bonus

The initiative came to an end just last year, after months of a leaner version. Since then, expectations have been high for his return, considering that the country’s economic situation remains complicated.

According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, there is no chance of a return of Emergency Aid in 2022. In addition to the lack of funds for such a broad expenditure, the country is also in an election year and the creation of new programs is prohibited by law. .

Consultation is still open

Although payments have ended for the vast majority of beneficiaries, the Dataprev portal continues open for inquiries. The reason for this continuity is that the government released a retroactive lot of up to R$ 3 thousand for thousands of parents who are heads of single-parent families.

These men who take care of the children alone were not able to receive the double share at the time of payments, as was the case with single mothers. Congress corrected the injustice, and so a new round of transfers was necessary.

The retroactive amount varied between R$ 600 and R$ 3 thousand, according to the month the father joined the program, considering only the first five installments. Those who started receiving Emergency Aid in April 2020, for example, had access to the full amount.

How to consult?

To find out if he was one of the recipients of the retroactive benefit, the citizen must enter the Dataprev website, the same one used during the program. The difference now is that access to the system is only allowed with a gov.br account.

After logging in or creating a new account, you can find all information about previous installments, such as Emergency Aid payment amounts and dates.