See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Does alcoholic drink really interfere with weight loss? How much can I consume in the week without harming the diet? — Ana Elisa, by email.

Stopping drinking beer (or wine, or spirits) is a big challenge for some people looking to change habits and lose weight. In general, alcohol consumption, even moderate, brings more harm than benefits to health. If we think about weight loss, then the disadvantages increase.

“Of course, it all depends on the volume of alcohol you consume and how many times a week, but, normally, those who like alcoholic beverages take many doses and on several days of the week”, says nutritionist Verônica Laino, responsible for the Menus for lose weight, from Live well.

If you do not have health problems (liver fat, cholesterol, blood glucose or insulin) and you insist on having a drink or a beer, the nutritionist recommends the consumption of, at most, two doses of 10 g of alcohol, twice per week.

“To give you an idea, there are 10 g of pure ethanol in a small glass (250 ml) of beer (5% alcohol), in half a glass (107 ml) of wine (12% alcohol) or in 1 small dose (32 ml) of distillate (vodka, whiskey, cachaça, gin, tequila, with 40% alcohol)”, explains Laino.

A good trick is to reduce the amount of carbohydrates and fat in the meals of the day you are going to drink, to compensate for the calories from alcohol. “Every 1 gram of alcohol provides 7 kcal, but they are empty calories as there are no healthy nutrients. For comparison, 1 gram of fat has 9 kcal and 1 gram of carbohydrates has 4 kcal.”

Put down the glass and focus on the healthy plate

Going without alcohol for 30 days can improve cholesterol levels, blood sugar and make the liver healthier, according to Verônica Laino. In addition, it helps with weight loss. “You can get to have a reduction of 2 to 4 kilos in a single month, just by removing alcohol, without making any other changes in your diet. It will also improve the quality of your sleep, reduce anxiety and increase focus and concentration. .”

