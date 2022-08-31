See the ten cities that generate the most jobs in Pará

Belém led the creation of new formal jobs in Pará. From January to July this year, the capital created 8,382 jobs. Ananindeua appears in second place, with 2,429 new jobs (check the list of the 10 cities that employ the most in Pará at the end of the article).

The data were revealed by the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) released this Monday, 29, by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. There were almost six thousand new jobs with a formal contract in July this year in Pará, a result that, added to the first six months of 2022, reach 31 thousand jobs and maintains the growth trend in the state.

The result in the Pará labor market goes in the opposite direction of the national results: Brazil recorded a drop in July, in the opening of formal vacancies, that is, with a formal contract, with a negative result of 59 thousand fewer vacancies, compared to June this year .

With this new result, Pará reached a positive balance of 51 thousand new jobs in the last 12 months (from August 2021 to July 2022). The Inter-union Department of Statistics and Economic Studies of Pará (Dieese/PA) reveals that, in the national ranking, Pará was the 11th among the 27 federative units in the generation of formal jobs in July this year.

In the North region, the State remains the leader, with the largest number of formal jobs generated among the other states. The data from the new General Register of Employed and Unemployed, released yesterday, only take into account workers with a formal contract, that is, it does not include informal occupations and is not comparable with the unemployment figures, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics ( IBGE), collected through the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD).

WHAT IS CAGED

According to Dieese/PA, the Caged numbers are collected from companies and cover the private sector with a formal contract, while the Pnad data are obtained through household surveys, and also include the informal sector of the economy.

All sectors of the economy of Pará showed positive balances in the generation of formal jobs in July this year.

The highlight was the service sector, with the generation of 1,976 jobs, followed by construction, with the generation of 1,491 jobs; agriculture with 1,141 jobs; industry with 985 jobs; and commerce with 358 jobs

THE 10 CITIES THAT EMPLOY THE MOST IN PARÁ

Belém: 8,382

Ananindeua: 2,429

Santarém: 1,737

Barcelona: 1,667

Maraba: 1,548

Castanhal: 1,441

Paragominas: 1,421

Tome-Açu: 1,010

Óbidos: 1,105

Anapu: 931