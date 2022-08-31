See what time the show starts, which entrance gates, seating map and more

The band Armas e Rosas comes to Pernambuco this Sunday (5th) to present the tour “Guns N’ Roses Are F’N’Back!” at Pernambuco Arenain São Lourenço da Mata.

Guns ‘n Roses schedule in Pernambuco

The Arena gates will open at 4pm, while the Guns show will begin at 8pm. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. See access gates for each ticket type below.

PREMIUM TRACK: V and W Gates

TRACK: Gates – H and I

WEST CABIN: Gate C

EAST CABIN: Gate N

LOUNGE WE DO: Gate – U

LOWER EAST CHAIR: Gate M

UPPER SOUTH CHAIR: Ramp – G and J

UPPER WEST CHAIR: Ramp – F

UPPER EAST CHAIR: Ramp – K

Tickets for Guns ‘n Roses in Pernambuco

For those who have not yet purchased tickets, only two sectors have already sold out: the lower east chair and the upper chair. On the other hand, a new seating area was opened: the lower east chair, with tickets between R$ 680 (full), R$ 374 (middle) and R$ 340 (half).

The fifth lot premium lane areas still remain (R$ 1260, R$ 693 and R$ 630); lane fourth lot (R$760, R$418, R$380). There is also the open lounge bar at We Do, for R$900. Check the detailed prices below.

For those who do not want to pay fees, sales at the physical point take place at the box office of Teatro Riomar Recife (Av. República do Líbano, 251 Piso L4 do Shopping RioMar Recife – Pina). Opening hours will be from Tuesday to Saturday, from 14:00 to 20:00. Click here for detailed ticket prices.

See the map of Arena Pernambuco for Guns ‘N Roses concert



GUNS N ROSES SHOW IN RECIFE Arena Pernambuco Seating Map – DISCLOSURE



About the Guns N’ Roses Are F’N’Back!

Due to the pandemic, the Armas e Rosas hasn’t done a world tour since 2019, so there’s a

huge expectations for the tour “Guns N’ Roses Are F’ N’ Back!”, which was only seen in the USA and will mark

this legendary comeback. The band’s fans don’t miss out on waiting, it’s going to be a catharsis. See the full agenda:

September 1: Manaus (Amazon Arena)

September 4: Recife (Pernambuco Arena)

September 8: Rio de Janeiro (Rock in Rio)

September 11: Goiânia (Serra Dourada Stadium)

September 13: Belo Horizonte (Mineirão Stadium)

September 16: Ribeirão Preto (Eurobike Arena)

September 18: Florianopolis (Hard Rock Live)

September 21: Curitiba (Paulo Leminski Quarry)

September 24: Sao Paulo (Allianz Parque)

September 26: Porto Alegre (Grêmio Arena)