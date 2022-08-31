Senate approves bill that forces health plans to cover treatments

The Senate approved the project that obliges health plans to cover treatments that are outside the role of the National Health Agency (ANS). The text was approved in the Chamber and now depends on the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro to enter fully into force.

In order for plans to be forced to cover treatments outside the ANS list, certain requirements must be met. Example? It is necessary to prove its effectiveness through evidence scientific research and be recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) in the SUS or an internationally renowned body.

Treatments outside the ANS list

In other words, the decision puts an end to the taxing role. In June this year, the Superior Court of Justice (STF) removed the obligation for plans to cover treatments that were not on this list. The decision brought losses to about 48 million Brazilians with disabilities, autism or rare diseases who depended on special care.

Now the project approved by the Senate considers the role only as an example, that is, it is now considered only a reference. The decision was criticized by the director-president of ANS, Paulo Rebello, justifying that the change could unbalance the sector and harm the operators.

Rebello argues that at least 80% of them are small and that is why they cannot afford the high prices of some treatments. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, believes that the decision should increase the costs for the health plans that will pass the bill to the users.

On the other hand, the rapporteur, Romário (PL-RJ) highlighted that “the need for prior manifestation of the ANS can considerably restrict the set of therapies that have scientific evidence on their effectiveness”. Romário added that the ANS does not have enough structure to adequately monitor the development of health technologies.