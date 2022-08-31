September 2022 PS Plus games appear online

The purported September 2022 PS Plus games for the Essential tier appeared early on the internet. For this month, three more games should be available for download, between September 6th and October 4th.

The information comes from insider “billbil-kun”, from the Dealabs website – the same one who has been accurately revealing the Essential plan games in recent months. Look:

Despite the news being announced on the usual forum, it’s good to be careful before creating expectations. Sony will officially reveal the September 2022 PS Plus games on Wednesday afternoon, so please treat this line-up as one. rumor.

More on possible September 2022 PS Plus games

While Sony doesn’t confirm the September 2022 PS Plus games for Essential level subscribers, let’s show you a little more about the games speculated by the insider:

Need for Speed ​​Heat (PS4)

In Need for Speed ​​Heat, the barriers of the law disappear as the sun starts to set. Participate in illicit street races with your team of tough guys, but keep an eye out… the crooked cops are waiting. Take a risk, fry the competition to increase your REP and risk it all for glory in the underworld.

TOEM (PS5)

Go on a magnificent expedition and use your photographic eye to unravel the mysteries of the magical TOEM in this hand-drawn adventure game. Chat with original characters, solve your problems by taking spectacular photos and travel through a relaxing landscape!

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Legendary fighting studio ARC SYSTEM WORKS and Cygames join forces to launch the beloved Granblue Fantasy universe on consoles in an action-packed, competitive combat game. Granblue Fantasy: Versus has a set of the most popular colorful characters, each with their own fighting style that is easy to learn but difficult to master.

