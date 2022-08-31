September’s PS Plus Extra and Deluxe Games Revealed

As was already scheduled, Sony revealed the PS Plus Essential games of September 2022, but that was not all. By surprise, the Japanese company brought which games will integrate the Extra and Deluxe catalog for next month.

All games will available from September 20. Among the highlights of the Extra plan, players can look forward to Deathloop (PS5), Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4), Watch Dogs (PS4) and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4). In Deluxe, the biggest news is Siphon Filter 2, PS1 classic.

Check the list:

PS Plus Extra

Deathloop (PS5)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)

WatchDogs 2 (PS4)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4/PS5)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4/PS5)

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)

Rayman Legends (PS4)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4)

PS Plus Deluxe

PS Plus Premium (not available in Brazil)

Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3)

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3)

The SlyCollection (PS3)

Toy Story 3 (PSP)

Kingdom of Paradise (PSP)

Enjoyed PlayStation Plus Extra/Deluxe games? Comment in the session below!