Serena Williams triumphs at US Open

‘Not today!’. Serena Williams, the greatest champion in the history of the Open Era, with 23 Grand Slam titles, postponed this Monday to the end of the night her retirement in singles, qualifying in a relatively calm way for the second round of the US Open, a tournament she won in 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014 and in which he was a finalist in 2001, 2011, 2018 and 2019.

The champions, playing only their fifth game of the season, delivered by far their best performance of 2022 to defeat the Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, number 85 in the World, by 6-3 and 6-3, in 1h38 and keep his perfect record in the first round of the Grand Slam of his country, stage of the competition in which… he was never defeated. With a second set much better than the first, Williams fired 9 aces and 23 winners and, although he was still far from his best, he gave several positive signs.

Now, in the second round, Williams has a much more complicated task: he will face Estonia Anett Kontaveit, number two in the world, in what will curiously be the first meeting between the two. Kontaveit, who hasn’t won many matches in recent months, beat the Romanian in the first round Jaqueline Cristian, return from injury, 6-3 and 6-0.