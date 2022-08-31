“Should still open negotiations”; Corinthians studies investing R$ 30.3 million for Fábio Carille’s ‘baby’

Negotiations between those involved have not yet started, but the board does not rule out the possibility behind the scenes at Timão

O Corinthians got an important victory against Red Bull Bragantino, by 1 to 0, inside the Neo Química Arena, remaining inside the G-4 and reaching 42 points, being 8 of difference in relation to Palmeiras, which is the 1st at the moment. The team led by Vítor Pereira was pressured at the end, but held on and guaranteed the positive result.

Once again, the shine during the 90 minutes was on account of Cássio, who made very important saves and ensured that Timão left without being leaked. Although, another who had a great performance was Fausto Verawith quality passes, helping to create the midfield, contributing to steals and increasingly firm among the holders.

The Argentinian’s rise makes many forget Maycon’s injury, which was undeniable before, even more so after having scored 2 goals against Boca Juniors, in the group stage of Libertadores. However, with shirt 33 managing to maintain a high level on the field, many do not even remember the midfielder, who is recovering from a broken foot.

The big question is about the permanence of shirt 5: Alvinegro already knows that if it wants to buy the player permanently for the 2023 season, it will have to open a new negotiation with Shakhtar Donesk, from Ukraine, which could exceed R$30 million.something around 6 million euros.

Brazilian Champion in 2017, being a key piece and “baby” of Carille, Maycon made 20 games and 2 goals in that return to Parque São Jorge. It is worth noting that the people from São Paulo have not yet sought out the Ukrainians, not even the athlete’s staff, that is, must still open negotiations, but clearly awaits the end of competitions to start planning for next year.