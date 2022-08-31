Simone catches daughter falling to the ground, is terrified and husband reacts

Simone catches daughter falling to the ground on video, husband reacts and singer is terrified

The singer Simone Mendes was recording a video for his social networks, this Tuesday (30), when he caught his daughter, Zaya Diniztripping and falling over.

The artist was talking about how curious the child was, moving everything that was on the rack in the room, deregulating the devices.

“Look how it moves all day. It deregulates very well, it turns on and off all the time, oh that’s cool, let me see mommy, Zaya, baby”, she was talking to the baby.

At that moment, Simone’s daughter gets up and threatens to run away, sits down again, but gets up and runs away with everything, so she trips and falls face-first on the living room rug.

“Oh my god in heaven, what happened, woman. Jesus of Nazareth protect you and keep you”, asked the country girl, who saw that she got up, without grumbling and went towards her father, Kaka Diniz.

After the end of the duo with Simaria, Simone shoots about her gospel career: “Everybody knows” Claudia Raia publishes a rare photo with her daughter and the similarity of the two impresses Brazil: “Sisters” Simone’s son has already caught her doing “that” with her husband; know what she did at the time

The moment she lost her balance, Simone’s husband made comments that caught people’s attention: “You got my daughter drunk, what did you drink? How many drops did you take?”, he wondered.

Despite the fright they took at the time, the child didn’t even complain, got up as if nothing had happened and went on his way.

Husband’s support

After the duo Simone and Simaria announced the separation, the younger sister said that she will continue with her solo career, and had the full support of her husband in this new trajectory.

One of Kaká Diniz’s followers asked him about Simone’s new phase, and he praised his wife: “She already has shine. If she depends on me, she will be number one in the country,” said Zaya Diniz’s father.