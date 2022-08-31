Simone films her daughter’s fall, amuses followers and her husband makes a joke: “How many drops did you take?”

After the couple split Simone and Simaria, Simone adjusts to resolve her solo career backlog. In the meantime, the singer continues to post content on social networks and entertains her followers with stories about everyday life. This Tuesday (30), the artist gave her followers a big scare.

It turns out that the country girl filmed her daughter’s fall, Zaya Diniz. The little one tried to take her first steps while Simone recorded the stories. The fall amused fans, but worried the doting mother. baby’s father, Kaka Diniz enjoy the situation and make fun of it. Zaya didn’t suffer a single scratch.

“It deregulates very well, it turns on and off all the time, oh that’s cool, let me see mom, zayababy”, said Simone while filming. Later, the girl falls and gives the singer a fright. “Oh my god in heaven”, says the sister of simaria. The father jokes: You got my daughter drunk, what did you drink? How many drops did she take?” he said.

fan help

To assist in the conception of a solo career, Simone even made a request for fans last week. “I’m going to solve a business there live, in real time. I had a very productive day, thank God. That’s it, hands on, we’re already in the activity. , no, that I’m in the audition phase. I’m listening to the composers and stuff, I’m in that phase”, he said.