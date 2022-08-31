Sister demands widower to leave home

Controversy over Paulinha Abelha’s inheritance: Sister demands that widower leave the house where he lives

the inheritance of Paulinha Bee is causing a lot of controversy. The singer’s sister Andrea Abelhaused his social networks demanding that the widower, Clevinho Santosleave the house where you live.

The request is so that his family can return to live in the old house, because in the current city where he lives, in the interior of Sergipe, there are no resources for the effects of Alzheimer’s that his father suffers.

“Here in Simão Dias [interior de Sergipe] does not have resources for ‘painho’. People want to go home. He [Clevinho] get out of there and we go home. It’s just to clarify for you. This is not happening”, reported Andrea Abelha.

Then she showed an audio of the widower: “It’s all right, the documents will be done. You will take your money and come live here, I will leave and the house will remain as it is”.

Clevinho Santos’ adviser informed the ‘Em Off’ column that they are already aware of the video: “All procedures are already being resolved through Clevinho’s lawyer”.

José Loreto shows a moment with Jesuíta Barbosa in dressing room and backstage in Pantanal: “Every day” Why the alleged psychographed letter from Marcelo Rezende had a shocking warning to Geraldo Luís Pantanal actor Leandro Lima suffers car accident and vehicle overturns: “I was at high speed”

Also according to them, the only truth shown in the video was that the boy will leave the house at his option, with an agreement that will be made.

Paulinha Abelha died on February 23, in Aracajú, at age 43, after being hospitalized for two weeks, after getting sick after touring with the band ‘Calcinha Preta’, in São Paulo.

The singer’s father lived with her and her husband. After her death, Clevinho continued to take care of his father-in-law, but the singer’s sisters decided to take their father to live in Simão Dias.