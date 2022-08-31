“Sold” operations in IRBR3 reach record; fund managers evaluate zero positions on offer

The volume of “short” positions in IRB shares (IRBR3) reached a record level this Tuesday (30), very close to the limit authorized by B3.

On the eve of carrying out an equity offering to raise funds considered vital for the continuity of its operations, the IRB saw the number of open positions – leased shares that have not yet been covered or bought back – reach 717 million, equivalent to 27 .2% of your free float (shares outstanding on the market), according to stock exchange data compiled by XP.

Typically, investors take a short position in a stock when they believe its price will fall. In practice, they do this by renting out the securities from other investors, selling them on the market with the intention of repurchasing them back at a lower price in the future. Your gain is in this difference.

In the last week, given the increase in demand for operations, B3 raised the limit for renting IRB shares from 25% to 30% of the free floatwhile cutting the limit for options with company shares from 35% to 30%.

Part of the bet on the fall of IRB shares is being carried out by investment funds. Since December of last year, Brazilian equity and hedge funds are more sold than bought in the reinsurer’s shares, data collected by Economatica show. The most recent figures are from April this year, as managers have a period of up to 90 days to inform the composition of their portfolios to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Many of these funds adopt “long and short” or “long and short” strategies, setting up operations with pairs of assets that, in the managers’ view, will have different performances over time.

Approximately one hundred portfolios had some “short” position in IRB in April, holding shares of the reinsurer on lease, while 220 had some “long” position. Although held by a smaller number of managers, the funds’ short positions far exceeded the long ones. The balance was -R$ 169 million in April.

Some of the managers who had short positions in IRB in April have sold them in recent weeks. “We got to zero a few weeks ago, when the reinsurer’s securities rental rate started to rise and make the operation more expensive”, says a manager heard by the InfoMoney. Yesterday, in the face of growing demand, the average cost of renting IRB shares reached 69.5% per year. The fee is charged by the person who owns the papers and is willing to “lend” them temporarily to investors interested in making the “short”.

Other managers intend to participate in the IRB’s share offering precisely to reduce or even close the short position now.

It is explained: when announcing that it would carry out a capital increase, last Wednesday (24), the reinsurer informed that it intended to raise up to R$ 1.2 billion with the operation to re-frame the regulatory indicators and avoid intervention by the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep). Initially, it intended to issue 597 million shares – which, on the date of the announcement, were quoted at R$2.01.

The company, however, left open the possibility of increasing the number of shares issued by up to 200% to raise the same BRL 1.2 billion, which would imply that the securities offered in the offer would come out at a price well below market quotations. . According to the calculations of companies such as Safra and BTG, if the IRB issues the maximum number of shares, the discount would take prices to the level of R$ 0.66 or R$ 0.67. Given this perspective, the shares are renewing historic lows in recent days, and closed yesterday’s trading at R$1.72. At 11:10 am (Brasília time) today, they dropped to R$ 1.69.

For those who hold open lease positions, participating in the offering and buying the shares well below the market price at which they were sold is good business.

“For us, it is a binary situation: if the offer comes out in the range of BRL 0.70, we will close the position. If it goes to BRL 1 or BRL 1.10, we don’t go to zero”, says a manager with a relevant short position in IRB, heard by the InfoMoney. In his view, current quotations are far above what the papers are really worth and will be adjusted by the market. “Even if the company stops making losses, and it will at some point, its profit will be marginal”, he explains.

The imbroglio and the endings

Listed on the B3 in 2017, the IRB has been going through a hell of a lot since February 2020, when the manager Squadra published a letter to the market pointing out a series of “inconsistencies” in the IRB balance sheet. Until then, the company had a profitability that impressed investors: its return on equity (ROE) had been 34% in 2018, while in a group of around 30 global reinsurers the median had not reached 5% in the same year. . The IRB’s ROE was estimated to reach 45% in 2020.

The revelation of the evidence of fraud triggered a succession of events from which the company has struggled to recover – some of them fortuitous, unrelated to the suspicions surrounding the balance sheets until 2020. This year, especially in the second quarter, the results were severely affected. affected by the activation of rural insurance covered by the company, given the drought that affected the South region. The agribusiness loss ratio, which had never exceeded 108%, reached 124% and was the main reason for the loss of R$ 373 million in the period.

“The company was in a process of reorganization, doing an honest job, but it was bad luck. The issue of rural insurance was an extraordinary scare, and now the IRB has to make the offer, there is no alternative”, says a manager. As it presented insufficient capital to face regulatory requirements, if it does not solve the problem soon, it runs the risk of being intervened by Susep. “If that happens, the company’s situation gets even worse.”

Given the imminence of the problem, the great uncertainty surrounding the market is whether the IRB’s share offering will be able to raise as many resources as intended, and also whether they will in fact be enough to heal the financial holes and promote the return of growth to the company. .

Dropped but it’s still expensive

What seems to be a common discourse among managers is that IRB, at the screen price, is “expensive”. “Shares quoted in the BRL 2 range are still trading well above book tangible asset, which we consider to be equity adjusted by tax credits or intangible assets that are difficult to realize”, says a manager, who left it to decide only today – the last day – whether or not to participate in the IRB offer. Pricing will take place on Thursday (1) and the shares will be traded on Monday (5).

“It’s not about distrust of the current administration, which has done a good job. The truth is that the reinsurance business is competitive all over the world, and companies hardly manage to have a return much above their cost of capital”, he says.

Another manager agrees that, in the range of BRL 2, IRB shares trade at an “unrealistic” price. “The company has tried in many ways to attract private investors, and no one is interested at this price level. Potential investors make projections for the coming years and are unable to reach the market value”.

In this manager’s view, one of the explanations for what he sees as price distortion is the strong presence of individual investors in IRB’s shareholding base. Currently, more than 267 thousand individuals are shareholders of the reinsurer, ten times more than the 27 thousand that held shares in the company at the end of 2019, before the problems in the balance sheet were revealed by Squadra.

Stocks have become a rage among small investors due to the anchoring bias – that is, the expectation that they will be quoted at prices they once were in the past, assesses a manager. “Part of the individuals may really believe in the deal, but it is not just because a share was worth R$30 in the past that R$2 is cheap. There was poor pricing and fraud,” he says.

One of the common arguments among these investors is that the shares of IRB would naturally rise because the company is now worth less than the amount held in cash. “But every insurance company has a large cash position, it is required by law to have, in order to guarantee the risks it is assuming.”

Among the individuals who really bet on the business is one of the largest individual investors on the Brazilian stock exchange, Luiz Barsi Filho. He became a shareholder in IRB in June 2021 and has since been both increasing and vocalizing his position in the company. It owned around 27 million shares in March this year, according to documents available at the CVM. His daughter, Louise Barsi, was elected a member of the IRB Audit Committee in July, in “a context of improving the company’s corporate governance”, the reinsurer stated at the time.

Yesterday, Louise informed on her social networks that Barsi’s group intends to subscribe ten million shares in the IRB offer, at a price of R$ 1 per share. “If we are not met, which we understand to be a risk, we will further evaluate the replacement of our percentage, depending on the price and also the company’s operational performance”, she said. “As a member of the Audit Committee, I deposit my vote of confidence that the company will do everything in its power to maximize the funds raised”.

