Sony buys 14% of Elden Ring creator

Sony Interactive Entertainment bought 14.09% of From Software, which also saw Tencent Holdings invest enough to buy 16.25% of the creator of Elden Ring.

Kadokawa Group retains the majority, 69.66% of From Software, but this 30.4% sold to the two companies could be the beginning of a new strategy to monetize its subsidiaries.

Kadokawa says its plan is to combine technology with entertainment with global appeal, and From Software is leading the charge with titles like Sekiro and Elden Ring. It has been collaborating with Tencent since 2016 and has done business before. The Chinese giant already works with Kadokawa on several efforts, including game and anime distribution in China, which means that we are facing a strengthening of this collaboration.

About Sony and its games division, Kadokawa says that it has collaborated with the company for many years and in 2021 they signed an agreement to strengthen several businesses, including video games, globally. This strengthening of the partnership means that they will work on new intellectual properties together and that Kadokawa will also present anime inspired by PlayStation properties.

From Software will have more money to strengthen itself and create new priorities of worldwide appeal, with extra help to launch them all over the world and try to reach more players.