“Spreads all the bullshit he hears”

In addition to the son, Trinity (Gabriel Sater) also left an inheritance to Sister (Camila Morgado), in “Pantanal”. Us next chapters of the novelthe redhead will start making some premonitions and will leave many people from the José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) shocked.

In future chapters of “Pantanal”, Sister will enjoy a conversation with Phylum (Dira Paes) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa) to comment on a strange episode that happened on the farm. The redhead will say that a mirror suddenly exploded in the house. the girlfriend of Thaddeus (José Loreto) will suggest that it was the work of “Cramulhãozinho”.

Sister and Phylum will try to disagree. “It’s not, huh?! Then why did Arcides say that Trindade has been hanging around the house?”will cause Zefarecalling a vision that the pawn will have of his former colleague. Sister will get angry and fight back. “That’s because he has nothing else to do, like you, who keeps spreading all the nonsense he hears without thinking about what he says!”, answer to.

offended, Zefa will still argue with Phylumwhich will ask the girl to control herself. Sister will say that the girlfriend of Thaddeus is acting like this out of “ignorance”, causing the maid to leave the place. Soon after, with that characteristic grim, the redhead will still have a premonition.