STF will review thesis on ITBI’s triggering event in the assignment of rights

The Virtual Plenary of the Federal Supreme Court decided to reanalyze the thesis fixing according to which the taxable event on transmission inter vivo of real estate (ITBI) only occurs with the effective transfer of real estate, upon registration.

Minister Dias Toffoli cast a winning vote and accepted a motion for clarification in the case



Fellipe Sampaio/STF



The decision was taken on trial in the virtual plenary that ended on Friday (26/8). By majority vote, the court upheld second motions for clarification filed by the municipality of São Paulo, which rebelled against the thesis set in February 2021, with general repercussions.

The case deals with the incidence of ITBI in the assignment of purchase and sale rights, even without the transfer of ownership by the real estate registry. In 2021, the STF proposed to analyze the general repercussion of the case to know if it should judge it and sign thesis, which binding character.

Rapporteur, Minister Luiz Fux presented a vote to his colleagues recognizing constitutional density and potential impact in other cases. And he went further: in the same judgment, he stated that the STF already had dominant jurisprudence on the subject. With that, he promptly proposed a solution to the issue.

Thus, without any manifestation of the parties on the merits, or oral argument, the Virtual Plenary of the STF established the thesis according to which “the taxable event of the Intervivo Transfer of Real Estate Property (ITBI) only occurs with the effective transfer of real estate , which takes place upon registration”.

The problem, now recognized, is that the process in question deals with only one of the three cases of ITBI incidence in article 156, II, of the Federal Constitution: the assignment of rights to its acquisition.

For Minister Fux, STF should maintain the reaffirmation of jurisprudence on ITBI



Fellipe Sampaio/STF



The jurisprudence that the court decided to reaffirm actually dealt with the other hypotheses: the transfer of immovable property, by nature or physical accession; and rights in rem over real estate, except for collateral.

The difference was pointed out by the municipality of São Paulo, highlighted by the Brazilian Association of Finance Secretariats of Brazilian Capitals (Abrasf), reported by the electronic magazine Legal Adviser and it was even generating insecurity regarding the rite of collection of the ITBI by the municipal farms.

In the dissenting vote that won, Minister Dias Toffoli makes this distinction and highlights that the thesis set by the Supreme in 2021 does not cover the hypothesis discussed in the case file, which deals with the assignment of rights.

“In the most recent judgments of the Court, there was no in-depth debate on that last hypothesis of incidence, and it is certain that the precedents used as jurisprudence in the judgment now appealed dealt with a different hypothesis, concerning the first part of item II of that article, namely transmission of real estate,” he said.

The divergence was accompanied by ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Luiz Edson Fachin, André Mendonça, Nunes Marques, Luís Roberto Barroso and Gilmar Mendes. Minister Luiz Fux was defeated, who voted to reject the embargoes, accompanied by Alexandre de Moraes, Cármen Lúcia and Rosa Weber.

As a result, the issue of ITBI’s impact on the assignment of purchase and sale rights continues with recognized general repercussions, but it is no longer worth reaffirming jurisprudence. The process will be guided, with the possibility of manifestation of the parties, oral argument, entry of amici curiae (court friends) and wide debate.

ARE 1,294,969