study lists young people from the generation of Vinicius Jr. to keep an eye on eight of Brazilian football

CIES report shows the world’s top players born after the year 2000

The Football Observatory of the International Center for Sport Studies (CIES Football Observatory) published a list of the Top 50 players in the world born after the year 2000.

At the top of the list is Vinicius Junioroutstanding striker Real Madrid.

In the survey, the right-back still appears Matheuzinhoof Flamengoin the 23rd position, in addition to Du Queiroz and Lucas Pitonboth of Corinthians. The midfielder is in 21st place, while the left-back is 37th in the ranking.

In addition to them, five more young people present in the report work in Brazilian football: helinho (Red Bull Bragantino), Rodrigo Nestor (Sao Paulo), Abner Vinícius (Atletico-PR), in addition to the gringos Tomas Cuello (Athletico-PR) and Flaco López (palm trees).

Antonyfurther reinforcement of the Manchester Unitedand Brazilian Teteof Lyonare also on the list.

Check out the main players born after the year 2000 who play in Brazilian football:

16 – Helinho (Red Bull Bragantino)

18 – Tomás Cuello (Athletico-PR)

21 – Du Queiroz (Corinthians)

23 – Matheuzinho (Flamengo)

25 – Flaco Lopez (Palmeiras)

30 – Rodrigo Nestor (São Paulo)

34 – Abner Vinicius (Athletico-PR)

37 – Lucas Piton (Corinthians)