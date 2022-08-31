Tadeu and Zefa will have sex in this Tuesday’s episode of ‘Pantanal’; see images | come around

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Is today! After dozens of attacks, Tadeu (José Loreto) will finally have his first sex with Zefa (Paula Barbosa) in Pantanal. In recent chapters, the maid has been charging the pawn about marriage as she also wants to give in to passion, but he avoids it. In this Tuesday’s chapter, however, Tadeu will say with all the letters that if that’s what she expects, she won’t have it, because he doesn’t want to get married.

Tadeu (José Loreto) will arrive in the room talking to himself — Photo: Globo

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will listen to the peon’s outburst — Photo: Globo

Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will kiss, and the weather will heat up… — Photo: Globo

Still, even with the outburst, Zefa will invite him to spend the night with her and the moment they’ve been waiting for happens, and they’ll have sex for the first time.

Sex with Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will be this Tuesday — Photo: Globo

Tadeu (José Loreto) will advance in Zefa (Paula Barbosa) — Photo: Globo

Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will have sex — Photo: Globo

What a makeout, huh Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa)? — Photo: Globe

