Ten Hag is honest about Antony’s possible debut at United and shoots: ‘We need quality’

Dutch coach gave a press conference this Wednesday (31) and talked about the arrival of Brazilian Antony

Last Tuesday (30th), the Manchester United announced that it has reached an agreement with the ajax for the purchase of the attacker Antonyleaving only the completion of medical exams and the exchange of documentation between the clubs so that the Brazilian is announced as a new reinforcement of the Red Devils.

In a negotiation that should reach around 100 million euros, more than R$ 500 million, the Brazilian has generated expectations in the crowd and in the English press. This Wednesday (31), in a press conference before the duel against Leicesterfor the Premier LeagueErik Ten Hag was asked about Antony.

The answer was somewhat sincere: “Antony? First we need to sign him”, joked the Dutchman, who continued. “There is an agreement between the clubs, but the paperwork is not ready yet. So I can’t delve too deeply into the matter,” Ten Hag said.

However, the coach continued talking about the arrival of the new reinforcement to the Red Devils’ attack. But, even with a squad full of options, the Dutchman made it clear that Manchester United need quality more than quantity for the 2022/23 season.

“We still needed to reinforce our squad in the offensive part. There are many games to be played. There will be three matches a week. Attack athletes get tired faster, they need to run more, they have the highest intensity. That’s what we expect from them. We don’t just need quantity, but quality”, he concluded.

Still waiting for the finalization of the bureaucratic procedures, Manchester United hopes to be able to count on Antony this weekend, in the derby against Arsenal, for the sixth round of the Premier League. This Thursday (31), at 4 pm, Ten Hag’s men face Leicester, away from home.

On Sunday (4), it is the turn of the Red Devils to welcome Arsenal at Old Trafford at 12:30. Both matches will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.