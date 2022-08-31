The 4 signs that will be happy in love according to the horoscope for September

In all, 4 signs of the zodiac will see an improvement in terms of relationship in the month of September 2022. The period can bring out a love that was in dreams, but that can be materialized from now on. At least that’s what the horoscope of these astrological houses shows.

Venus is the planet of love and is always related to the area of ​​relationships. He will change astrological house twice this month. The first sign to receive a visit from the planet of passion is Virgo and the second is Libra. Therefore, September will have an extra energy in some people’s horoscopes.

September horoscope: the signs that will have extra energy in love

1 – Pisces

Like Pisces, Virgo is your opposite sign of the Zodiac. This means that whenever there is planetary energy inside your home in the Zodiac, there will be positive developments for your love life. This energy really started in late August when the Virgo New Moon occurred. This wave of healthy loving energy is right at the beginning of the month.

2 – Virgo

Venus enters Virgo at the beginning of the month and suddenly everything about love becomes easier for you. Venus is the planet that rules passion and relationships, which means that when it enters your sun sign it’s easier to understand how you express yourself. The universe conspires for you to receive other people’s feelings of love.

3 – Aries

In September, Aries can experience big surprises. It is the month when things come to light to be resolved in matters of love. Mercury retrograde in this sign means that important conversations will be the top priority. Instead of putting them off because you’re uncomfortable or living in your head, just start talking. Love is on the rise, so don’t worry about living under tension. This is what the horoscope reveals.

4 – Libra

This new path that you are currently on in your romantic life started around this time last year. The universe has watched you go through dramatic changes because of it. Over the past few months, you’ve been asked to do a lot of work to heal the childhood wounds that are still causing you to seek love in the most unhealthy way. Even if reflection is necessary, the horoscope for September proves to be more positive.