Joana will risk her life in O Cravo e a Rosa.

Despite the disappointment he had with the banker Baptist (Louis Melo), Joana (Tássia Camargo) will throw herself in front of a weapon to save her “parakeet” in The Carnation and the Rose. The noble attitude will almost cost him his life in the plot written by Walcyr Carrasco.

who will be bad Edmund (Ângelo Antônio), who will take all the blame for the crime in the plot in reruns on the afternoons of Globe. In scenes scheduled to air this Wednesday (31), according to the summary released on the official website of The Carnation and the Rose at Gshow, the thugs will invade and raid the humble woman’s house.

KNOW MORE! O Cravo e a Rosa – Januário takes revenge in the worst way and makes Lindinha crazy with jealousy: “I’m going out with a girl”

However, criminals will find no sign of the heritage of Catherine (Adriana Esteves), since berenice (Bernadeth Lyzio) stated that the policies of the girl from The Carnation and the Rose would be on site

they will put Baptist (Luís Melo) at gunpoint, trying to make him confess the whereabouts of the policies. Desperate mother of Fatima (Thais Müller) will push the father of Bianca (Leandra Leal) and will take a bullet for him.

Pantanal – In disgrace, Tenório puts his tail between his legs and throws himself at Bruaca’s feet: “Come back to me” Mourning in Pantanal – At the time of giving birth, Juma kills for the first time and drags a corpse as a trophy “But how would you do that?”, Zuleica is horrified when she discovers Tenório’s new sinister plan in Pantanal

The scene will be devastating. Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis), who will arrive at the scene with his cart just in time for the shooting, will be sure that the washerwoman is dead. The bandits, afraid of being arrested, will leave the house in a hurry. The only one who will stay in the house will be Edmundconcerned about the victim’s condition in The Carnation and the Rose.

DOES JOANA DIE?

The police will arrive and drag the professor straight to the xilindró. Dropped by the criminals, he will have to take the blame, including the murder, if Joana end up dying.

However, the character of Tássia Camargo survive the attack after spending days in the hospital. It will be Joana who will insist on testifying in favor of Edmundafter all he was tricked and involved in the crime out of necessity.

the character of Angelo Antonio will be in jail for a long time, but he will get his freedom in the final stretch of The Carnation and the Rosehaving a happy ending and marrying Bianca.