The Farm 2022: female cast has ex-BBB, controversial influencer and ex-wife of a businessman. Check full list!

With the premiere of “The Farm 14” approaching, some names of participants were speculated. With two withdrawals and one replacement so far, according to the columnist, now the cast is almost complete. According to Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, who put forward some names such as Deolane Bezerra, Natália Deodato and former panicat Babi Mu, the female cast of reality is complete.

The columnist completed the list of the female cast, which should have ten participantswith Renata Muller, ex-wife of Victor Pecoraro, who lived through controversy after a businesswoman friend of Renata’s accusing him of treason for romance with Latino’s ex-wife, Deborah Albuquerque, as another columnist had said, the ex-Power Couple would be in advanced negotiation with Record, the funk girl Red from Mars, Tânia Mara and Kerline.

who was also announced by Leo Dias was Pétala Barreiros, ex-wife of Marcos Araújo, current partner of Lívia Andrade, with whom he lives a discreet romance. According to information in the column, Pétala, who had a controversy with the businessman, will not be able to mention his name and that of Lívia, Globo’s newest hire.

Deolane Bezerra in ‘A Fazenda’? Influencer raises suspicion of participation

After being confirmed in “A Fazenda” by Leo Dias, Deolane Bezerra denied going to the program and explained the reason. However, Deolane shared records on social media showing the backstage of a rehearsal. In the scenario, thematic things like wheat and crates appear, as well as boots. All this made the audience talk again about the possibility of the lawyer in the cast.

According to another columnist, Deolane would be worrying Record. Second Gabriel Perline, from iG Gente, Deolane’s issue with the São Paulo police, who took some objects from her mansion in Aphaville, worries Record.