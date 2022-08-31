The film’s legacy, on its 20th anniversary

The first question that arises is, of course, what led to this phenomenon. Who has (part of) the answer on the tip of their tongue is Daniel Rezendeone of the Oscar nominees for God’s city, for their assembly work. Innovative, the editing of the feature combined classic techniques – especially in the first segment, set in the 1960s – with new concepts that helped to communicate the passage of time, the urgency of certain sequences, and to condense the gigantic scope of the plot in a few images. .

“The film was produced in 2001, still at the beginning of the resumption of cinema. Brazil spent a period of almost 10 years where cinema was produced very little, because of the extinction of Embrafilme, in the early 90s.”, explains Rezende. “There was then, in that decade, a generation of directors who worked a lot with advertising films. They were thus able to exercise techniques, languages, daring, and perhaps Cidade de Deus was a reflection of this experience. Today we see Brazilian films and series that are increasingly well produced, thought out and made. City of God somehow reconnected the public with our cinema”.

Rezende even went from experience in the feature to a career of the most important in Brazilian popular filmography. Bingo: The King of Mornings (2017), his directorial debut, tried to reestablish the viability of national films that enter the popular imagination, pop culture, and escape the field of comedies supported by Globo Filmes, for example. The same goes for their live-action adaptations of Monica’s Gangboth the two feature films (Tiesfrom 2019, and lessons2021), and the recent Globoplay series.

These and other titles, however, continue to be the exception to a rule that shows how little the reality of Brazilian cinema has changed since the fabulous success of God’s city. For example, to make the film, Meirelles and his producers had to go through a long and exhausting fundraising process, which included government incentives, infusion of sponsors and (of course) cash out of pocket. The whole journey took half a decade, between 1997 and 2002.