‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is a dignified and stunning adaptation; g1 already seen | TV and Series

From the very first scenes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, it’s clear that the series isn’t satisfied with being “just” the most expensive series ever made. With an estimated budget of around US$ 1 billion, the production shows from the beginning the reverence it has for the work of JRR Tolkien on which it was inspired.

At least for the first two episodes – the same ones made available to the press – which premiere on the Prime Video streaming platform this Thursday (1st), at 10 pm. The other six chapters of the season will be released weekly on Fridays.

The cinema-grade technical quality from the dazzling opening sequences should make the most passionate fans revolt as they realize they won’t be able to follow the story in theaters – but sadness soon gives way to deep satisfaction.

The feeling is generated mainly by the script, which honors the British author’s universe and language, and by an excellent cast of unknowns led by Welsh actress Morfydd Clark (“His Dark Materials”).

All this makes “The Rings of Power” overcome the difficult obstacle of comparison with the trilogy of the early 2000s directed by Peter Jackson and winning a total of 17 awards at the Oscars.

Even because it is a previous story – and quite different – ​​from those portrayed in the films.

The plot of “The Rings of Power” is also set in the fictional world of Middle-earth, but takes place thousands of years before the movies.

As the title implies, the series explores the time when the great villain Sauron develops the powerful gems in search of control over Elves, Men and Dwarves (the spelling is strange, but it respects the way Tolkien referred to the race of diminutive stature and great resilience).

In it, the noble warrior Galadriel (Clark) searches for the old enemy, while other characters, spread across different regions, find different signs that the threat may still resist after an apparent defeat.

A division to confuse them

Over the course of the initial two episodes, “The Rings of Power” is divided between different narrative focuses – something that invariably evokes the comparison to “Game of thrones”, another adaptation of a fantastic literary work.

The need to present as many kingdoms, peoples and cultures with countless comings and goings as possible poses a major obstacle to the public – especially those unfamiliar with Tolkien’s work and dramatic and more far-fetched dialogues.

However, fans of the Brit will recognize and will be delighted to recognize the writer’s typical language on screen, even though the lines were not taken directly from his work.

The comings and goings take their toll on the general pace, it is true, but they serve to build the living and rich world of Middle-earth – something that, over time, conquers even those who have never read one of his books or watched an adaptation. .

A cast to delight everyone

Between great visual effects, scenarios full of details, such as the dwarfs’ dining room, and dialogue worthy of Tolkien, what really makes everything work is the talented cast.

By playing one of the few characters present in the trilogy, originally played by none other than Cate Blanchett, Clark shows the success of the creators of the series in betting on lesser-known actors – but who could do the trick.

The 33-year-old Welsh woman delivers a powerful, self-doubting Galadriel, worthy of a character who will guide the show’s events throughout the planned five seasons.

In addition to her, it is possible to highlight mainly Markella Kavenagh. Best known for productions from her country, Australia, the young actress is not intimidated by supporting the story of hairy feet, the ancestors of hobbits.

Without big fights or action sequences, its narrative focus could feel more silly or monotonous – even if it has a great mystery thanks to the arrival of a mysterious man fallen from the sky (Daniel Weyman).

Robert Aramayo (“Game of Thrones”), meanwhile, overcomes the initial challenge of playing the other best-known character – the elf Elrond was played by Hugo Weaving in the movies – thanks, in part, to his remarkable chemistry with Owain Arthur ( “The great Ivan”), excellent and unrecognizable as the dwarf prince Dúrin IV.

But Puerto Rican Ismael Cruz Cordova, who is also expected to be the basis of another narrative focus, suffers from a weaker role, stuck in a shallow, drab love interest.

Of course, with two episodes it’s hard to gauge the development of so many characters, and its elf soldier seems like a big bet for the series, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that his character deserved more in this beginning than the passionate Edward-style stares. “Twilight” (2008).

And in ‘The Rings of Power’ imprison us

Yup. It is very difficult to judge the merit and potential of a series, especially one with the ambitions of an adaptation of the world of “The Lord of the Rings”, with only two episodes.

But, after years of anxiety and anguish at the promise of expanding Tolkien’s work, fans should breathe a sigh of relief.

The start is promising and delivers the care and passion necessary for something worthy of some of the most important literary works of the 20th century.

With a rich world, thought-provoking characters and technical quality almost unheard of for a series, “The Rings of Power” can warm the most passionate hearts while attracting a new audience.

With six more episodes to complete the first of five promised seasons, the series starts with a solid foundation for a Middle-earth that has everything to grow and deliver many stories in the years to come.

