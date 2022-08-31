“The machine is at its limit”, says Bolsonaro about public tenders

posted on 08/31/2022 05:47 / updated on 08/31/2022 05:48



President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that, if re-elected, he will seek to reduce the number of public tenders in the country to “protect current employees”. The Chief Executive claimed that, with the swelling of the public machine, there will be no money to pay all employees and also commented on the extinction of 20,000 commission positions in 2019, when he took office. The statements took place at the meeting organized by the National Union Institute of Commerce and Services Entities (Unecs) with candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.

“Avoid public tenders, even to protect the current servers that are there. I know that young people are upset, they want a contest, but the machine is at its limit. Bolsonaro said.

The policy of restricting contests has been adopted since the beginning of the current government, under protest from entities linked to the servers, who argue that there is a lack of personnel in various administration bodies. The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, however, claims that much of the service offered by the public administration can be supplied by digital means.

At the meeting with businessmen, the president said he was still waiting for the approval of the administrative reform for “future civil servants”. The government even sent a reform proposal to Congress (PEC 32) that was harshly opposed by the civil service and ended up shelved by parliamentarians. “This is our proposal: if there is re-election, this reform will be the Parliament that will decide, and ensure that we have a new staff”, he stressed. But he acknowledged the difficulty of approving the measure: “The biggest administrative reform we did was the containment of competitions. Administrative reform is very difficult to approve in Parliament”.

Bolsonaro recognized the difficulty of monitoring the country’s borders and said that this work needs the reinforcement of the Federal Police (PF) and Federal Highway Police (PRF)”. servers in 2023 and to restructure the career of the PRF.

“I would have liked to do a restructuring for them this year, but it was not possible because other sectors threatened with strikes and other measures, and that could even stop the country. It is not easy to mess with some highly politicized sectors of the public service,” he said. . “I believe that, next year, we will be able to solve this from there”, he promised.

Regarding labor reform, he characterized the measure as “welcome” and took the opportunity to sting his opponent in the electoral race, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “Another person has been saying that he is going to revoke it from there. The most dignified treatment for an employee is employment, and we will continue to act in this way,” he said.

Asked about possible policies aimed at refinancing company debts, Bolsonaro claimed that, with the fall in inflation, the Central Bank may begin to reduce the basic interest rate. “Any word of mine that is a little distorted, or not very well understood, affects the dollar this afternoon. I want the dollar to continue falling. You have debts, and the BC (Central Bank) is independent now. I believe that the interest rate start to fall. Our government has reached 2% with pros and cons, and it is at approximately 13% at the moment. I think the best sign is this: with deflation, I believe that the interest rate will start to fall and start to help everyone you,” he said. Bolsonaro also said that he could arrange a meeting between businessmen in the sector and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

Contrary to what he had been saying about Pix, BC’s instant payment system, the president said that the measure “has brought almost no harm” to financial institutions. In campaign speeches, he claimed that Pix, which does not charge consumers a fee to transfer funds, had caused billions in losses to the financial system. Yesterday, however, he maintained that “banks have mechanisms to ensure that their profit does not decrease”.