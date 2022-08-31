“The most celebrated…”; Flamengo fans make special birthday surprise for Gabi in Argentina

Flamengo fans celebrate a special date this Tuesday (30), one day before the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal. The top scorer and idol of Rubro-Negro Gabriel Barbosa celebrates another spring on August 30. Author of the two goals that gave the title of America in 2019, the striker is a feat of equaling the mark of the highest Brazilian goalscorer in the competition.

In Libertadores da América, Gabigol has scored 28 times, while former player Luizão scored 29 goals in the tournament. After completing another year of life, Flamengo’s number 9 can present the Nation with another beaten mark, against Vélez Sarsfield. As long as the ball does not roll in the damaged lawn of the José Amalfitani Stadiumwhoever wins the “regalos” is the idol of Mengão.

Gabriel was surprised after training this Tuesday, at Casa Amarilla, in the CT of Boca Júniors. The Flamengo fans in Argentina made a point of waiting for the ace in front of the hotel where the delegation of the carioca club is staying. Gabi was greeted with happy birthday posters, congratulatory letters and even Argentine alfajores as a gift. The sweet is a traditional delicacy in the South American country and the situation was witnessed by sectorist Fred Gomes, from Globo Esporte.

According to the statement, Gabigol was attentive to Mengão’s supporters, taking pictures and signing autographs. Who had the idea to give the candy to the idol was Wallace, a 10-year-old flamengo player who lives in Buenos Aires. The production of Globo, the boy revealed that: “It was a thrill for him to have signed the shirt. We’ve been here since yesterday waiting for this moment. I wish all the happiness in the world and that tomorrow it will be 3-0 (to Flamengo).”