The night that Felipão ‘swallowed’ Abel. Athletico ended Palmeiras’ 20-game unbeaten run. And it’s one draw from the final – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa were sorely missed.

It was the expensive price for the expulsions of children against Atlético Mineiro.

On defense.

Unprotected, without Danilo, the defense of Palmeiras suffered, it was very bad, especially in the first half, when Athletico Paranaense looked for the attack, in the Arena da Baixada.

That’s how he got the goal from Alex Santana, in the 22nd minute, after a double hesitation by Murilo and Gabriel Menino.

And on the attack.

With Raphael Veiga very marked, Gustavo Scarpa’s neurons, shots, dribbles and kicks were lacking.

There were no deadly counterblows and no articulated block attacks. No triangulations along the sides of the field. But the centralization of plays, the insistence on dribbling, which facilitated marking, the destruction of plays by Felipão’s team.

Athletico did what was expected, overpopulating the midfield, especially after being in front of the scoreboard, as they always did in their career.

Even with one player less, since the 22nd minute of the second half, after an unbelievable expulsion by Hugo Moura for slapping the ball.

The ironic thing is that Abel Ferreira taught Cuca, after eliminating Atlético Mineiro, how a team with superior numbers must play to win a match. But today, he had 11 athletes against ten, for 34 minutes, and his team couldn’t even draw.

Palmeiras were very weak tactically.

Time without movement, without creativity.

Waiting for Dudu’s dribbles to decide the match.

And the Argentine López had another bad performance, losing a goal face to face with Bento.

The billionaire club commanded by Leila Pereira made terrible savings, not buying a real scorer. And mere promises with López, Merentiel and Navarro.

By complaint, of course, Felipão was also expelled.

But even so, the team managed to make history.

He ended Palmeiras’ 20-match unbeaten run away from home.

18 straight games.

Counting those of this Libertadores.

Palmeiras, current champion of America, won.





A draw will be enough to complete the feat, and eliminate the team from São Paulo, to reach the Libertadores final, next Tuesday, at Allianz.

Today, Felipão gave Abel Ferreira a tactical lesson.

The ‘swallowed’.

He showed why he is the record holder, with six Libertadores semifinals.

With the collaboration of the expelled Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa.

The match went exactly as expected.

With Felipão knowing that his opponent would only have Raphael Veiga and Dudu with offensive potential. And put Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and Alex Santana. Trio of smart steering wheels, with excellent physical potential. And who know how to shorten the space. And, mainly, ‘kill’ counterattacks at the beginning, with fouls. A very important situation for any team that decides to beat Palmeiras, playing at home.





The Uruguayan Canobbio and Vitinho also donated, filling in the spaces, when Athletico was without the ball. And they helped the sides Khellven and Abner. In front, Vitor Roque. Felipão did his duty, climbing the great revelation of Brazilian football in 2022. And not Pablo, who has much less potential than the 17-year-old boy.

Abel Ferreira tried to put Gabriel Menino in place of the suspended Danilo. Substitution that has always opened up their midfield. Unprotect the back. And it makes the team have a slower ball out, due to the extra touches that Menino got used to giving the ball. Danilo’s objectivity and marking power goes far.

Without Gustavo Scarpa, Abel chose to put Rony back in his original position, the right winger. He left Dudu on the left. And he cast the Argentine López as ‘center forward’. The 21-year-old striker once again showed insecurity, lack of repertoire. A very dubious bet that Palmeiras made, buying him from Lanús.

That is, while Athletico Paranaense acted without the ball in 4-5-1, Palmeiras played spaced, in 4-3-3. Ron and Dudu didn’t help as much with the marking as they should.

Before Athletico imposed itself, at five minutes, it was up to López to have the ‘ball of the game’ for Palmeiras. He received a simple and ingenious pass from Dudu. Face to face with Bento, the Argentine showed all his haste, hitting the goal ‘anyway’ and shooting away. It was a bizarre move for a striker of the current two-time Libertadores champion.





Athletico, less technical, but with numerical superiority in the intermediate, took advantage of the momentum of their fanatical crowd. And the Arena da Baixada became the traditional melting pot. Massive pressure for rival teams.

And it was like that, based on physical strength, a lot of fights, with Vitor Roque showing his differentiated potential, that Athletico got the very important advantage.

With Gustavo Gómez and Murilo insecure as they were so exposed, came the fatal flaw. Because before, the excellent Paraguayan defender almost scored an own goal out of sheer haste. When trying to clear the crossed ball, kicking it out, forced Weverton to make a sensational save, of pure reflex.

But at 22 minutes, there was no way. In the leftover ball, Vitor Roque beat Murilo and managed to kick into the goal, Gustavo Gómez cut. But on the rebound, Alex Santana had time to dominate and hit placed, with no chance for Weverton. Gabriel Menino arrived late to try to avoid the kick.

From then on, with the advantage in hand, Athletico began to worry about filling the gaps. He boxed Raphael Veiga and Dudu.

Palmeirense’s offensive potential was blocked.

In the second half, Felipão did the usual. He pushed back his team even further, which was beating a superior opponent. And Palmeiras, even helped by the foolish expulsion of Hugo Moura, could not organize offensive plays. He appealed to crosses, which facilitated the work of the Paraná defense.





In the end, a fair defeat from Palmeiras.

That started in the game against Atlético Mineiro.

With the expulsions of Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa.

It is possible that Palmeiras can reverse.

And reach the final next Tuesday.

But the weak football today in Curitiba was disappointing…